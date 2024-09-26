Best Day Drinkers

Facing political fallout from an abortion ban they orchestrated, a yawning state budget deficit and myriad other problems at the Arizona Capitol, what did House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen — the two most powerful men in the legislature — do? They went on a bourbon junket with lobbyists to Kentucky. Better still, they followed that boozy vacay in April with a second one in June, trading bourbon for the fine wine of the Valley — Napa Valley, that is. Besides the optics of boozing it up with lobbyists away from home, the duo also skirted state law, which bans lobbyists from donating to lawmakers during the legislative session. Instead, the cash went to the leadership PACs of the two men. Shady but legal. The April "experience" included a private steakhouse dinner with the dudes in Louisville paired with a tour along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Cheers!