Best Failed Girl Boss Sellout

What started with a historic 2018 election to the U.S. Senate for an Arizona Democrat ended in opulent ignominy. In her single term, Kyrsten Sinema tried to craft an image as a hard-nosed centrist, unafraid to buck her party like John McCain. But Sinema worked herself into a corner with a series of stubborn, questionable moves, making her look like a sociopath and evaporating support from just about anyone who voted for her. Sinema earned "Best Dumbass Political Move" in 2021 for doing a cute curtsy while voting against an increase in the minimum wage and hurting working people. She raked in millions from Wall Street, then helped Republicans kill corporate taxes. She used taxpayer dollars and campaign funds to take private jets, stay in expensive boutique hotels and buy outrageously priced wine. After all this, she had no electoral support and announced she would not seek reelection. We can only assume that upon leaving the Senate in January, Sinema will be awaited by a cushy job on Wall Street where she can live the rest of her lonely, sad life in extreme luxury with very nice material goods. Bye now, Senator Sinema. We hardly knew ye.