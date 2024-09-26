Best Hollywood Export

All due respect to Steven Spielberg and his three Oscars, but he only spent a slice of his childhood in Phoenix. Emma Stone is Valley-born and Valley-raised. She spent her formative years treading the boards of the Valley Youth Theatre before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. And what a career it is. After breaking out in coming-of-age flicks such as "Superbad" and "Easy A," Stone has established herself as one of the industry's top actors. She owns two Oscars for Best Actress, for "La La Land" and "Poor Things." She consistently pursues challenging roles, commanding the camera's attention with her big, expressive eyes. And she's only 35. Plenty of time, Emma, to produce and star in a Best Picture winner about Phoenix.