Best Hope for the Phoenix Film Industry

Once upon a time, Arizona was a hotspot for Hollywood-backed productions. Back in the '80s, our state's film industry thrived as now-iconic movies such as "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Raising Arizona" and "Just One of the Guys" were among a crop of flicks shot locally. Thanks to the Arizona State Legislature enacting a $75 million to $125 million-per-year refundable tax credit in 2021 aimed at bringing more movie productions back to town, Arizona could once again be in the spotlight. If that occurs, one of the focal points might be the Desert Studios Complex, a proposed $900 million production hub. The 320-acre development would house a 480,000-square-foot production space consisting of a dozen state-of-the-art soundstages for various film and TV projects. Other amenities would include staging areas for cameras and technical gear, post-production facilities and a film-themed entertainment complex. Will this proposed dream factory ever become a reality? That depends on state, county and local officials. Last year, the project was approved for a zoning change by the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. We'll keep our fingers crossed Desert Studios Complex gets a happy ending.