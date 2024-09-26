Best Hope for the Phoenix Film Industry

Of all the places one expects to find a rare example of 17th-century poet John Milton's handwritten reading notes, a downtown Phoenix library is not on the list. And yet that's exactly what happened earlier this year. Visiting scholars who were examining books in the Burton Barr Central Library's Rare Book Room came across what they thought were notations by Milton in a 1587 history tome. After an expert at the University of Cambridge authenticated the find, Burton Barr could now call itself the owner of only one of three English-language books containing Milton's handwriting. The visiting scholars had been brought to the Valley by the Arizona Book History Group, an organization founded by ASU professors Brandi Adams and Jonathan Hope to inspire new ways to do literary research. "We don't get time to kind of meander with a book," Adams said in an ASU News article. "So we decided that this would be a good way to think about how do we kind of break some of those structures and work in community and conversation." Mission accomplished.