Best Large Playhouse

A big show requires a big theater. We just can't picture the "Miss Saigon" helicopter scene or the Arendelle set in "Frozen" on a small stage. So when a large production comes to town, it usually ends up at ASU Gammage, which is just fine with us. The beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building is a grand and inspiring setting for ASU Gammage's annual Broadway Across America series, which this season includes heavy hitters such as "Wicked," "Mamma Mia!" and "Some Like It Hot." The location on ASU's Tempe campus means that there are plenty of dining and drinking options within an easy walking distance. (Our recommendation: Grab a bite at Casey Moore's Oyster House before the show.)