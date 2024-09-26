Best Mean Girl

Justine Wadsack is the QAnon Karen of the Arizona Legislature, and there seems to be no end to the targets of her venomous outbursts. The far-right MAGA queen from Tucson has, literally, turned her back on Gov. Katie Hobbs as the new Democratic governor called for bipartisanship. In her first term as a state senator, Wadsack targeted LGBTQ+ people, unsheltered folks, drag queens and deaf and blind students. She also supported book bans and dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion training. Her latest outburst came at the expense of a Tucson police officer, who had the audacity to try to write Wadsack a speeding ticket after allegedly clocking her doing 71 in a 35. She was later miffed when another officer addressed her as "Mrs." instead of "Senator." With three homes and tenuous ties to the legislative district where she's legally supposed to live, Wadsack also is the political epitome of this quip from "Mean Girls": "She doesn't even go here!"