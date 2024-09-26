Best Misogynist

The election-denying state lawmaker who hangs with QAnon bros in Vegas has a troubled history with women. The Lake Havasu City Republican has yet to outrun allegations from the early 2000s that he punched his second wife in the mouth and pushed her to the ground during an argument. He's also accused of breaking down a door and ripping a phone out of the wall as his wife called 911. It all resulted in him pleading guilty to a class 1 misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Fast-forward to 2024, and Borrelli, now Senate majority leader in the state Legislature, floated this misogynistic trope to explain his vote against a bill guaranteeing women the right to contraception: "Like I said, Bayer Company invented aspirin — put it between your knees," the lawmaker said. In other words, if women didn't have sex, they wouldn't need birth control.