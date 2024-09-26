Best Outdoor Art

The tiny stretch of central Phoenix road known as the Oak Street Alley is one of the most delightful parts of the city. The concrete walls that line the street are canvases for the city's artists, turning the area into an open-air gallery any time of the day or night. You could drive through at a snail's pace, but we prefer to park nearby and check out the murals on foot. Some of the pieces, like Maggie Keane's charming ode to A-ha's "Take on Me" music video, have been up for years. But many sections of wall get a new look each spring during the Oak Street Alley Mural Festival, a weekend in which the public crowds the alley while artists paint new creations. It's one of our favorite events of the year.