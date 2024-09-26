Best Political Fail

After being active in Phoenix politics for over a decade, it seemed like it was finally time for young Democrat Jevin Hodge to catch a break. Hodge narrowly lost the general election for a seat on the powerful Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2020 by a mere 403 votes — about 0.1%. He turned around and ran against embattled GOP Rep. David Schweikert in 2022 for a seat in U.S. Congress representing Scottsdale, but lost in another close call by fewer than 3,200 votes. Then, after state Rep. Athena Salman resigned in January 2024, Tempe Democrats appointed Hodge to fill her seat for the remainder of the session. But only 46 days into taking office, Hodge resigned after allegations of sexual abuse during his college days at George Washington University surfaced. Though he denied the allegations, Hodge was toast. It's hard to imagine a bigger fail than the parable of Jevin Hodge.