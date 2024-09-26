Best Power Gay

With his natty blue suit and an educational pedigree that includes being a Rhodes Scholar, a Yale law degree and a master's degree in Christian social ethics, Oscar De Los Santos can be spotted wherever there's a progressive political cause to be supported. In his first term as a state lawmaker, he already makes for an impressive opposition figure as the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Arizona House and co-chair of the LGBTQ+ Legislative Caucus. He's also the first LGBTQ+ person elected to represent Legislative District 11, which includes South Phoenix, Laveen, Guadalupe and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. De Los Santos has pushed for a statewide queer-inclusive antidiscrimination bill, though it's likely that won't pass until the Legislature flips to Democratic control. Earlier this year, when Republicans stood in the way of repealing a 160-year-old abortion ban, he joined Rep. Analise Ortiz in shouting "Shame!," "Hold the vote!" and "Blood on your hands!" at Republicans. After the House finally approved the repeal of the abortion ban, De Los Santos was stripped of his seats on two powerful legislative committees as punishment.