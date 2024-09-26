Best Power Lesbian

In 2022, voters in Arizona helped Kris Mayes shatter the lavender ceiling, making her the state's first LGBTQ+ attorney general — and just the second LGBTQ+ person elected statewide. Since taking office, she's become a consumer champion, suing apartment landlords for price gouging, fighting housing discrimination, going after troubled assisted living facilities, snagging $15 million from Johnson & Johnson over deceptive advertising of some of its baby powder, securing the first conviction in the state's massive Medicaid fraud scandal, suing Amazon, fighting robocalls, investigating gift card fraud and so much more. Mayes also built a bulwark against election fraud, indicting Arizona's fake electors, and vowed to fight discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.