Best Resignation

Activists and victims of police brutality in Phoenix have been trying to bring oversight to the city's notorious force for years. The Office of Accountability and Transparency, created by Phoenix City Council in 2021, was supposed to be a tool to do that. But over time, the office was weakened and couldn't even conduct its own investigations. Roger Smith was the first director of the agency. After the city manager's sketchy, panicked, last-minute effort to stop Smith from hiring a second-in-command with extensive legal experience on policing issues, city officials formally criticized his behavior in a performance improvement plan despite giving him top marks in an annual review three months earlier. Smith resigned in defiance. In a letter, he said the agency he led "does not have the independence required to effectively perform its responsibilities." As Phoenix started up its fight against possible independent oversight in anticipation of a damning report from the U.S. Department of Justice, Smith's resignation highlighted the city's lie that the watchdog agency provides "robust, independent, civilian review of the PPD."