Best Small Playhouse

The Phoenix Theatre Company's summer production of "Fiddler on the Roof" would have been stellar in any size room. But the top-notch show was more affecting in the small space, which allowed audiences to see the nuances of the performances. In quality and reputation, The Phoenix Theatre Company has grown far beyond the relatively small walls of its downtown home, but we love the intimate setting because of the sense of immediacy it gives, not to mention the excellent sound quality. Next season's lineup includes offerings like "Churchill" and "Into the Woods," so we anticipate several visits to The Phoenix Theatre Company in the coming months.