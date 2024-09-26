Best Stuffed Animals

Grand Avenue is one of Phoenix's most colorful and artistic thoroughfares, with plenty of stores, restaurants and bars to stop into. Just east of Bacanora, which has garnered accolades from national food critics, walk past trees covered in yard afghans and look up at what hangs from them: flowers, plush toys and ... trolls. The gang of trolls on Grand are the cutest and most formidable public gang of stuffed animals that we've seen. Placed together among a diverse array of other toys, the trolls seem to have their own special society. It's a joy to see them all in solidarity, against the odds, weathering Phoenix's summers and basking in the glory of its winters.