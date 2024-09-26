 Best Dive Bar 2024 | The Bikini Lounge | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Dive Bar

The Bikini Lounge

Benjamin Leatherman

The more things change in downtown Phoenix nightlife, the more they stay the same. In the case of the Bikini Lounge, it's been 20 years since the last time we crowned the historic tiki-themed haunt as the Valley's best dive, and it's still worthy of the honor. In that time, not much has changed at this long-running Grand Avenue mainstay, which dates back to 1947, save for the tiki-style bike rack in front and the bamboo-ringed patio out back. It's still a cash-only spot, filled with quintessential dive bar bona fides, from its gloriously scuffed bar and stained concrete floor to the men's room outfitted with a janky condom machine, sketchy paint job and questionable odors. Maybe it's the potent pours at the Bikini Lounge, but the Christmas lights always seem to shine a little brighter, the regulars are friendlier and the staff is more colorful (including doorman and local sideshow artist Dr. Rev. Stephen Strange) than at other local shitholes. In an age when the dive bar aesthetic has become an oft-copied concept for new nightspots, nothing beats a true classic like the Bikini. We're betting it'll still be serving dirt-cheap drinks long after these newer and trendier spots go belly up.

Best Sports Bar

Santisi Brothers

You want to watch the game? How about all of them? Santisi Brothers in northwest Phoenix takes game-day options to a new level with its 100 — yes, 100 — televisions that they refer to as the Wide Wall of Sports. That many screens means that you can keep tabs on multiple sporting events at once. And as you cheer for your favorite teams, you can enjoy drinks from the full bar and well-executed sports bar fare. Santisi Brothers is known for its pizzas and Italian fare; the garlic knots are excellent, and we're partial to the Santisi Combo pizza, which comes topped with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms. On any given Sunday, there's a good chance you'll find us watching the game at Santisi Brothers.

Best Tiki Bar

UnderTow

Tirion Boan

There are lots of tiki bars around, brightly colored joints with wicker furniture, drink umbrellas and coconut shrimp. We love those places. But UnderTow is a tiki bar on a whole other level. The Barter & Shake concept takes you underwater into the hull of a 19th-century ship, complete with portholes and sound effects. The current menu is inspired by the Yucatan and includes complex, inventive cocktails for all palates. The showstopper is the In Honor of Nameless Days, a rum- and tequila-based monster flavored with plantain, poblano, coconut, pineapple, lime and garnished with gold. It costs $44 and arrives at your table covered with a skull inside a lion head. (You just have to experience it.) A welcome recent addition to the menu is a snack trio of corn nuts, cheese and chorizo, which helps soak up some of the alcohol and is delicious to boot.

Best Game Bar

Taproom-120

We're not trying to push any buttons, but the arcade bar concept feels a little played out. What was once a niche idea locally has expanded to numerous nightspots across the Valley, offering a similar mix of joystick favorites, pinball machines, game-inspired cocktails and not much else. Enter a new challenger: Taproom-120 in Gilbert, a VHS-themed bar with a punk flair that's a scrappy alternative to its competitors with unique thrills to complement its solid lineup of games. Inside its Starbase 120 arcade, a curated collection of 15 pinball titles and various arcade classics — including gems such as a Crystal Castles cocktail unit and Transporter The Rescue pinball machine — awaits players. Taproom-120's other draws can be found in its main room, where a stage hosts lively rock and ska shows, or outside when the Arizona Wrestling Federation sets up a ring for events. Other geeky distractions at Taproom-120 include handmade items from local artists for sale, enormous bookshelves packed with board and card games and fun events such as the Wrestler Roulette Paint Night. A skateboarding festival is even happening in early October. Who needs to play Donkey Kong for the umpteenth time when you can watch smackdowns or go skanking at Taproom-120?

Best Hidden Bar

Stardust Pinbar

Benjamin Leatherman

Speakeasy can be a four-letter word. It evokes pomp, circumstance and unnecessary passwords. While Stardust Pinbar technically fits the bill of a hidden bar, it leaves any of the pretension of a traditional speakeasy at the door. To find this eclectic, electric David Bowie-inspired pinball lounge and watering hole, you'll enter through Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop. Open what is disguised as a freezer door and you'll be greeted with upbeat music, an illuminated dance floor and a disco ball twisting overhead. The walls are lined with vintage pinball machines. The bar manages to balance its nerdcore and club vibes to create a unique, quirky space that is never dull. Order a drink and try your luck at a few games. Stardust features a menu of specialty cocktails including the Saguaro Slammer. The tipple of gin, melon liqueur, kiwi puree, lemon and soda water arrives in a cactus-shaped glass.

Best Rooftop Bar

Skysill Rooftop Lounge

Jeff Zaruba

There's no better place to be during one of Phoenix's shockingly vibrant sunsets than a rooftop bar. We've got plenty to choose from, but we're partial to Skysill, the lounge atop the Westin Tempe near Mill Avenue and Arizona State University. Truth be told, there's no bad time to be at Skysill. In summer, during the day, it hosts pool parties and the views of Tempe are spectacular. At night, you might find a DJ or a movie night, the city nights sparkle and you get a breeze that's impossible to catch at ground level. And whenever the bar is open, you've got cold drinks, a light but satisfying food menu and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

Best Bar for Bachelor Parties

Maya

Want to go to the ultimate place to see and be seen during a Scottsdale bachelor party weekend? You'll want to post up at Maya in the heart of the Old Town Scottsdale nightlife district. The vibe is "dress to impress" and "here for a good time, not for a long time" whenever the doors are open. Pool parties are held during summer weekends, but anytime is a good time to come to Maya if you're looking for outdoor games such as Skee-Ball, giant pong and Connect Four; casual fare including sliders, wraps, hot dogs, salads and appetizers; a full bar; and plenty of opportunities to mingle with your fellow patrons. If you're really looking to live large before your buddy's wedding, we recommend you call ahead to make a reservation for VIP bottle service. The ladies will love it.

Best Bar for Bachelorette Parties

Wine Girl

A couple of years ago, the New York Times reported that Scottsdale was the second-most-popular destination for bachelorette parties. (First place went to Nashville, Tennessee.) We can't say we're surprised; it's a rare night out in Old Town when we don't run into a roving pack of young women in sashes and cowboy hats. There are plenty of bars in the area where bachelorettes can party until late in the night, but for a more serene atmosphere, we recommend Wine Girl. The ultra-feminine decor includes roses in vases, white wicker chairs and several backdrops for photo ops, and the background music is heavy on the 1990s and 2000s pop hits. The menu, as you might imagine, is mostly vino, including tasting flights, wine cocktails and frosés. Nibbles include light fare such as dips, flatbreads and avocado toasts. It all makes Wine Girl a mandatory destination for bachelorettes.

Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Options

Maple House

Sara Crocker

Maple House is not your average bar. The downtown Chandler spot was opened in late 2023 by the team behind the craft cocktail bar The Brickyard and eateries including Hidden House. The space is inspired by an old farmhouse, with cozy spots inside and out, perfect for a relaxed afternoon or nightcap. While the founders know their way around a cocktail shaker, it's Maple House's alcohol-free options — from its all-day coffee service to zero-proof cocktails — that are notable. That's by design; the team wanted to create a comfortable, casual spot with drinks to match. Maple House's mocktails are based on popular classics. The Nojito replaces rum with the spiritless Seedlip Garden 108, which is made by distilling herbs and botanicals. The use of Seedlip ups the herbaceous quality of the cucumber and mint-forward refresher. In addition to nonalcoholic options, Maple House has a selection of low-ABV cocktails, beer and wine.

Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek

Fuck You Pay Me

Sara Crocker

In case you didn't know, there's a mirrored wall inside Disco Dragon on Roosevelt Row, and behind the mirror lies Fuck You Pay Me, one of Phoenix's newer speakeasies. Your journey begins with a welcome shot. Ours was a white tea shot, but don't let that fairly basic sip fool you — FYPM is the place to take your cocktail-loving friends. Options like the sweet-but-not-too-sweet No Dice (dark cherry, cognac, apricot, smoky tea and tart cherry), the bubbly Main Squeeze (lemon cream greek yogurt, grains of paradise and orange gin) are fun and creative, and pair well with bar's menu of Asian-inspired bites. (The shrimp tempura bao buns are to die for.) Add in an intimate space bathed in pink light and hip tunes playing in the background and you've got the perfect recipe for an evening of cocktails.

