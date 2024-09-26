Best Open Mic Night

If you're looking for a place to see local talent perform in a non-nightclub atmosphere — or if you want to pack your guitar and take the stage yourself — check out Walk-In Wednesdays at Tempe Center for the Arts. The mic is open every hump day from 5 to 10 p.m., and performers benefit from TCA's professional stage and sound setup. Walk-In Wednesdays celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, making it possibly the longest-running open mic night in town. TCA has a full bar in case you need some liquid courage, and open mic attendees can also visit the art gallery for free. Pro tip: Save some time to take in the view of Tempe Town Lake from the rooftop patio.