Best Rock Bar

There are local rock bars, and then there's Chopper John's. Sloppy, rowdy and a whole lot of fun, the Indian School Road biker dive and live music haven embodies the rock 'n' roll spirit more than other joints with its gritty authenticity, rip-roaring vibes, cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills (almost every show is free). Thunderous tunes reverberate from the low-slung rafters on Friday and Saturday nights, courtesy of one the most consistently diverse lineups of local rock bands around. One weekend, it's take-no-prisoners punk or face-shredding metal; the next, it's gleeful power pop or twangy rockabilly. Chopper John's grungy little heart also beats for the Phoenix music scene by adorning its red-and-black walls with framed shirts from local groups and occasionally hosting album release parties. From its ample smoking patio outside to its stripper pole and year-round Christmas lights inside, Chopper John's is always conducive to a good time.