 Best Show of Support 2024 | The Rhythm Room's Parking Lot Fundraiser | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Show of Support

The Rhythm Room's Parking Lot Fundraiser

When Phoenix blues joint The Rhythm Room faced dire financial straits earlier this year, owner Bob Corritore took a cue from Sonny Boy Williamson II's 1963 song "Help Me" and reached out to the community for assistance. They didn't disappoint. In January, the long-standing venue's insurance company threatened to cancel its insurance policy unless the parking lot was repaved to the tune of $30,000. Corritore lacked the funds, putting The Rhythm Room in danger of closing after 33 years in business. He launched a GoFundMe campaign and hoped for the best. The response was overwhelming. Donations poured in from all over — from fans and regulars of The Rhythm Room; from musicians and artists. Even legendary concert promoter Danny Zelisko and local music venues Crescent Ballroom and Valley Bar contributed. (Full disclosure: Phoenix New Times also chipped in.) Within days, the crowdfunding raised the necessary cash, plus an extra $4,000 that went to other improvements. The Rhythm Room was saved, and Corritore was thrilled by the "spectacular show of support" by the community. "There's such a history with The Rhythm Room. People who hardly ever come any more, but had great times here wanted those who come after them to have those same experiences some day," he said.

Best Memorabilia

Danny Zelisko

The name Danny Zelisko is synonymous with live music in the Valley. The man behind concert promotion outfit Danny Zelisko Presents celebrated 50 years in the business earlier this year, and in addition to a blowout private party, the public was treated to a look at some of the concert memorabilia he's amassed. A free exhibition at Walter Studios downtown displayed just a fraction of Zelisko's collection, and it was packed with treasures. A surfboard signed by The Beach Boys, a collage of backstage passes, a guitar given to Zelisko by Jimmy Page, a drum signed by Ringo Starr and a signed poster from the first Lollapalooza were just some of the gems in the exhibit. Zelisko was on hand at the venue to talk to old friends and attendees who wanted to share memories of decades of Phoenix concerts with him. The exhibition only ran a couple of nights and was very well attended, so we hope there are more events like it in Zelisko's future.

Best Anniversary

Circus Mexicus

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since members of Tempe's Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers came up with the idea to throw a music festival down in Rocky Point. But Circus Mexicus celebrated that anniversary this summer with another epic party south of the border. Today, the festival spans four days and dozens of musical performances, many of which are brought to you by musicians from the Valley. This year's lineup included locals such as Sliced Limes, Natalie Merrill, The Hourglass Cats and Ghetto Cowgirl. Over the past two and a half decades, Circus Mexicus has entertained thousands, donated $150,000 to Rocky Point-based charities and helped forge a community that stretches across the country. Let's drink a shot of tequila to the next 25 years.

Best Fakeout

Mick Jagger

In the middle of The Rolling Stones' epic May 7 concert at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, frontman Mick Jagger made a surprising announcement: "We're gonna go out to Valley Bar after, OK? So you can join us there." Fans looked at each other in surprise. Surely, the world's greatest living rock band didn't just tell tens of thousands of people where they'd be after the show. But a number of people at the show (including us) decided that, if there was the slightest chance Jagger wasn't kidding, they had to be there. That Tuesday evening, Valley Bar was filled with Stones fans, some of whom were visiting the underground watering hole for the first time. As the clock neared 2 a.m., we acknowledged what we already knew in our hearts: Of course, the band wasn't coming. But Jagger's comment did two things. It gave us a reason to extend a unforgettable evening of music. And it gave one of our favorite bars a packed house on a typically slow night. We're not mad about it.

Best Concert for a Cause

Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding

The Valley has plenty of beloved holiday traditions, but none are as cool as Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding. For more than 20 years, big-name musicians have come to the Valley for a one-night-only holiday show benefiting Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. Past guests have included Styx, The Doors' Robby Krieger, Dee Snider, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Lita Ford, Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers, Cheech Marin, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Sebastian Bach, Hollywood Vampires (Cooper's supergroup with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry), Gin Blossoms and many more. The vibe is cheerful and fun; as it turns out, holiday cheer mixes well with killer guitar licks. Tickets sales plus proceeds from a silent auction bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to keep programming at Cooper's two teen centers completely free for Valley youth. (A third location is set to open in Goodyear next year.) We can't think of a better way to celebrate the season of giving.

Best Bar

Platform 18 at Century Grand

Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment

Platform 18 goes far beyond an evening of high-end cocktails to give guests an immersive experience unlike anything else in Phoenix. One of three concepts in the Century Grand building, Platform 18 is a bar situated in a 36-seat Presidential Pullman-inspired train car, taking its patrons on a journey by rail as they imbibe. With the debut of its new menu earlier this year, the current journey takes guests to New York City circa 1924. The lineup of drinks celebrates madams, mobsters and the melting pot that was America in the early 20th century. For people who like sweeter drinks, Texas and Her Mob is a bright, bubbly drink made from vodka, bergamot, Aperol and prickly pear. A unique option is A Fight a Night, a cocktail based on the flavors of a shepherd's pie that is served with a cup of potato chips. We recommend ending the evening with Platform 18's Irish coffee, the best we've ever had.

Best New Bar

Quartz

Grace Stufkosky

Quartz and its sibling bar-within-a-bar, The Cave, are pumping out well-made, whimsical cocktails. Residing in the historic Welnick Marketplace and Liefgreen Seed Co. building, the main bar is sleek and chic, tucked under a geologically inspired slab of craggy rock. Its cocktail menu pays homage to birthstones, delivering richly colorful, piquant drinks. If you're not sure where to start, order up your birthstone's tipple and one of Quartz's delightfully higher-brow Jell-O shots. But don't stop at the main bar. Snag a reservation for The Cave, a visually stunning mirrored cavern with a mood set by lighting and global music. The Cave's menu takes inspiration from deserts around the world, with ingredients and presentation are far-reaching and occasionally over-the-top. Unlock a childhood memory, and try not to get a brain freeze, with the herbaceous frozen sipper Polar Puppy.

Best Cocktail Creator

Jesse Knox

Huarachis is known for its tacos and its founder, Chef Rene Andrade. But at the downtown Phoenix restaurant, the cocktails stand out as well. And that's all thanks to Jesse Knox. Tasked with creating drinks that would fit the vibe of this trendy-yet-nostalgic taqueria, Knox came up with a playful menu of libations that both celebrate classic flavors and dial them up a notch. Take the Horchata Punch, a clarified cocktail that evokes the creaminess of the classic milky rice drink through a boozy, crystal-clear format. Many of the cocktails pair Jarritos sodas with artisinal mezcal spirits such as bacanora or sotol. The menu continuously rotates, but one thing remains true: With Jesse Knox behind the bar, the drinks at Huarachis make this taco shop a cocktail destination.

Best Speakeasy

Pigtails

Devan Sauer

Pigtails gives us everything we want in a speakeasy without the bluster and pretension that can bloat this genre of cocktail lounge. In both its downtown and Desert Ridge locations, Pigtails manages to hide itself from plain view without dissuading drinkers with passwords or the need to make a reservation. The vibe is dark and moody, but a living wall and copper accents add dimension to the space. The cocktail menus differ by location but both expertly riff on classic shaken and stirred tipples, along with shots, mocktails and a regularly-rotating mystery punch. Pigtails also has snacks to tide you over, from sophisticated raw bar bites to craveable cheesy nachos.

Best New Speakeasy

Tell Your Friends

Jill McNamara

New bars open all the time, and most don't do much to make a lasting impression. But in Tell Your Friends, the speakeasy underneath North Scottsdale eatery The Americano, we've got a winner. The ultra-luxe space is anchored by a golden fixture that runs across the ceiling and down behind the bar. There are a small number of seats at the bar, or you may choose to sit in an elegant velvet chair. The cocktails are potent and inventive. Call the Paparazzi is Tell Your Friends' version of an espresso martini, and the Flapper Fizz, made from vodka, apple, vanilla, amaro, lemon and Champagne, is a bubbly delight. Lest you get too tipsy, consider ordering something off the food side of the menu; options include fire-roasted oysters and a dip trio (smoked white fish, caramelized onion dip and pimento cheese) served with potato chips and fried saltines.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

