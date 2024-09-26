 Best Small Music Venue 2024 | Crescent Ballroom | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

A uniquely intimate space for concerts, the Crescent Ballroom has been named the top small music venue in Phoenix by New Times for five years running. The ballroom accommodates roughly 500 people, so the acts that come through town to play a show there tend to be lesser or moderately known. That makes it an exciting place to catch up-and-coming acts or get a close look at some very talented musicians. The bar and patio seating also make for a great spot to have a drink or bite beforehand without having to hustle to get to the show. Not only does the ballroom host great concerts, it's also a staple for local artists in the community. Its varied programming includes lots of free performances, like songwriter showcases and weekly jam sessions.

Best Strip Club

Jaguars Club

Jaguars Club stands out as the top nightlife destination in Phoenix, offering an unmatched experience with one main stage, four satellite stages and over 100 showgirls. The atmosphere is always lit, with dollar bills constantly raining down, especially when rap stars and professional athletes make appearances. The spot also offers a full lunch and dinner menu that rivals local restaurants, featuring everything from their famous chicken wings to full-course meals. The club's three bars keep the drinks flowing, while optional hookahs add an extra layer of indulgence. Then there's the VIP Lounge with cabana seating, providing prime views of the action, and the $100 bottle service is a popular choice for newbies and regulars. The club's annual pole dance competition attracts top talent from across the Southwest, showcasing the best of the best and keeping the performances fresh and exciting. With live DJs, stunning entertainers and a reputation for throwing unforgettable parties — you can't miss at Jaguars.

Best Lesbian Bar

Boycott Bar

Benjamin Leatherman

Unfortunately, lesbian bars are a dying breed; only about 30 remain in the U.S. Fortunately, we've got one of the best right here in Phoenix. Boycott Bar in the Melrose District is a fun and welcoming space for the lesbian community. The space, decorated with large wall art depicting female celebrities, is a great neighborhood watering hole and the setting for plenty of fun events such as karaoke, country dancing, Pride events and theme parties. We also love the fact that there's an original Nintendo on the screened-in patio, and we've caught a couple games of Super Mario Bros. 3 during nights out. Phoenicians already know how great Boycott is, but now the whole country knows it, too: This summer, it was one of 27 bars on the 2024 USA Today Bars of the Year list.

Best Gay Bar

Charlie's Phoenix

Matt Hennie

It's tough to be a gay bar in 2024. LGBTQ+ people are welcomed in most nightlife spots, even celebrated as drag shows — once the domain of gay bars — make their way into brunch joints across the Valley. So the demand for queer-only safe spaces isn't what it used to be. And that demand further eroded thanks to apps, which meant the gays no longer needed a bar to make friends and cruise for romance. But there's a reason Charlie's has thrived since its opening in 1984 — giving the people what they can't find anywhere else. There's a massive dance floor, multiple bars and a spacious outdoor area. When it's not summer, that massive patio space makes for a packed Sunday Funday. Guys in thongs gyrating on boxes don't hurt, either. Neither does Charlie's Tacos, a food truck that serves tasty bites to the public who approach it from Camelback Road or patrons on the patio, who line up on the weekend before its 7 p.m. opening to order tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more. To be sure, Charlie's offers the traditional gay bar staples, including show tunes, drag shows, karaoke and an underwear night. But it shines by hosting special events. Big gay sports tournament in town? Charlie's will welcome those jocks. A tamale and salsa competition? Yep, they offer that, too.

Best New Gay Bar That's Really Not

The Royale

Plop down a redo of dilapidated auto repair and body shops in the Melrose District, add not one but two bars offering Golden Girl Margs and some kitschy shops, and complete the look with some midcentury flair, and what did you think would happen? You can't swing a rosemary and black pepper fry from Yum Bar around The Royale and not hit a gaggle of well-appointed gay men arriving for drag brunch. This place brings the boys to the yard. Literally — there's a cute courtyard with artificial turf. Yum Bar, which opened in January, is the heart of the development, hosting charity fundraisers, tea dances and Pride events when it's not serving up its eponymous burger, Melrose Bowls and specialty cocktails. The project is the work of Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale, the same creative force behind Fez, which continues to attract an LGBTQ+ crowd after nearly 20 years, and queer-friendly Bliss ReBAR, which closed in 2022.

Best Drag Shows

Kobalt Bar

Lauren Cusimano

Almost every single cast member of the current season of "RuPaul's Drag Race" performs at Kobalt Bar during the season, and the bar's viewing parties of the show are hosted by local drag legend Barbra Seville. Former "Drag Race" competitors and winners stop here often, and Kobalt's weekly shows — "Cirque du so Trey," "The 4Some Revue" and "The Queer Arcana" — feature Phoenix's best local drag queens, some of whom have made international names for themselves on shows. These shows are late, loud and frequently sell out, even on weeknights, so if you're looking for a high-energy atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and some top-shelf lip-syncing, Kobalt is the move.

Best Drag Bingo

The Hot Chick

Steve Lueder

"It's Bingo B*+#%!" makes hump days so much better. Every Wednesday night, the always hilarious Barbra Seville hosts this bingo bash, which consists of 10 rounds with fun prizes in each round. Winners could take home T-shirts, gift cards, appliances like vacuum cleaners and mini fridges, cookware like grills and air fryers, a Pilates starter kit, smart TVs or maybe some new sex toys. Drink specials like half-off bottles of wine and $8 cans of High Noon seltzer keep the winning vibe alive. Want more drink deals? Arrive early to catch happy hour from 3 to 7 p.m. Seeking more socializing? Stay after bingo and dance to jams by DJ MJ.

Best Gambling with Gay Men

Nu-Towne Saloon

Benjamin Leatherman

Gay men have been packing the parking lot and raising the roof since 1971 at Nu-Towne Saloon, Phoenix's oldest gay bar. Some of them pack their pockets, too, if they happen to get lucky at the bar's Monday night Pokeno games. It's free to play, and the jackpots vary — they're usually $100 to $200 but have been as high as $800. The games start at 8 p.m. sharp and late arrivals aren't allowed to play, so get there early to secure your spot and take advantage of reverse happy hour. Nu-Towne is known for its frozen drinks and hot men, so gay men looking for new friends could still get lucky even if they don't win Pokeno.

Best Drag Queen in Denim

Evita Peroxide

This queen came rodeo ready when she arrived at the 38th annual Arizona Gay Rodeo in February. There were wigs and sashes aplenty at the Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds in Laveen. But she pulled on her best jeans and got her hands dirty inside the ring. She mingled with the cowboys, of course, but when it was time to compete, she jumped into action without messing up her makeup or wig. The goat dressing competition includes putting a diaper on a goat and sprinting in the dirt. For this drag queen, it also meant running in full rodeo regalia. That's boots, tight jeans, a long sleeve shirt and wig that gave new meaning to the phrase Dolly Parton popularized — "the higher the hair, the closer to God."

Best Burlesque

Spellbound Burlesque

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare to be titillated in a variety of ways by this troupe of body positive and inclusive group of sexy humans in Phoenix. With your Phoenix faves and some national headliners rolling through, Spellbound Burlesque boasts almost monthly shows at The Grand Ballroom or you can sneak a peak of the guys and gals dressed — and undressed — to the nines at at Century Grand every second Wednesday. Learn the art of seduction and amazing costume design through these sizzling performances, including skills such as how to remove a glove with your teeth. Take that energy home and shimmy.

