Best Small Music Venue

A uniquely intimate space for concerts, the Crescent Ballroom has been named the top small music venue in Phoenix by New Times for five years running. The ballroom accommodates roughly 500 people, so the acts that come through town to play a show there tend to be lesser or moderately known. That makes it an exciting place to catch up-and-coming acts or get a close look at some very talented musicians. The bar and patio seating also make for a great spot to have a drink or bite beforehand without having to hustle to get to the show. Not only does the ballroom host great concerts, it's also a staple for local artists in the community. Its varied programming includes lots of free performances, like songwriter showcases and weekly jam sessions.