Best Sports Bar

You want to watch the game? How about all of them? Santisi Brothers in northwest Phoenix takes game-day options to a new level with its 100 — yes, 100 — televisions that they refer to as the Wide Wall of Sports. That many screens means that you can keep tabs on multiple sporting events at once. And as you cheer for your favorite teams, you can enjoy drinks from the full bar and well-executed sports bar fare. Santisi Brothers is known for its pizzas and Italian fare; the garlic knots are excellent, and we're partial to the Santisi Combo pizza, which comes topped with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms. On any given Sunday, there's a good chance you'll find us watching the game at Santisi Brothers.