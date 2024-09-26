Best Tiki Bar

There are lots of tiki bars around, brightly colored joints with wicker furniture, drink umbrellas and coconut shrimp. We love those places. But UnderTow is a tiki bar on a whole other level. The Barter & Shake concept takes you underwater into the hull of a 19th-century ship, complete with portholes and sound effects. The current menu is inspired by the Yucatan and includes complex, inventive cocktails for all palates. The showstopper is the In Honor of Nameless Days, a rum- and tequila-based monster flavored with plantain, poblano, coconut, pineapple, lime and garnished with gold. It costs $44 and arrives at your table covered with a skull inside a lion head. (You just have to experience it.) A welcome recent addition to the menu is a snack trio of corn nuts, cheese and chorizo, which helps soak up some of the alcohol and is delicious to boot.