American Chaos Lets Trump’s Fans Jabber On and On

To his credit, director-producer James D. Stern acknowledges, just 20 minutes in, a fatal flaw in the premise of American Chaos, his documentary wallow in the electoral pig trough of 2016. He lays out his original idea in the film’s opening minutes, just after some throat-clearing: First, we get a crisp, pleasing montage of film footage of every president to reign and campaign in the era of moving pictures. And then comes highlights from the episode of the ‘50s TV Western Trackdown in which a slick fella named Trump sells a town full of rubes on an apocalypse only he can stop. Oh, and then comes another montage, this one driving home a point that’s already been driven home, put to bed and given a nice hot toddy. Here are the TV talking heads assuring us, in early 2016, that Donald Trump will never, ever be president.

That settled, Stern cuts to himself in the summer of that same soiling election year. He speaks of his concern and dismay. He’s shocked at the Republican base’s fervent support for an obvious con man and convinced that he must set out on a journey to “see what they really see in this guy.” A journey that will help him “tell my kids why this is happening. Tell myself why this is happening.” A journey in which he’ll study that rarest of species, Homo MAGAnus, in its natural habitats, the wilds of West Virginia or Boca Raton, Florida. And then, once in the vicinity of such unknowable specimens, he’ll “just take it in.” He’ll just listen.

First up on his listening tour: The Trump-touting Boca GOP politico Armand Grossman. Next: former Hialeah, Florida, mayor Julio Martinez, a Republican operative born in Cuba and thrilled that at last his party has nominated a candidate who detests “illegal” immigrants as much as he does. After that: an AM talk-radio host whose very livelihood depends on her daily praising of Trump over the airwaves. You might wonder what utility there is in passively listening to people who enjoy public platforms, positions of power and a vested interest in one party’s success.