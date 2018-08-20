Hulu’s Drama Safe Harbour Presents It as News That Muslims Are People, Too

Safe Harbour premieres August 24 on Hulu

“Arabic always sounds kind of harsh when I hear it on TV, but not when you speak it.” So says a white Australian woman to an Iranian man in the tony new Aussie import Safe Harbour, a melodrama about immigration, privilege, lives crashing against each other, and how all of this is more complex than TV usually lets on. The show is pointedly earnest, reasonably compelling, well acted, shot and cut with moody, propulsive power. Secrets get exposed, cultural barriers get smashed and re-erected, and every apparent villain will prove heroic and every hero something of a villain. It opens as a thriller, with well-heeled Aussies yachting toward Indonesia and discovering a crapped-out ship of 40 refugees bobbing dead in the water. After some tensely agonized decision-making, the Australians agree to tow the vessel back home — but then something goes wrong. (Only time and flashbacks can reveal exactly what.) Intercut with this are scenes from five years later: Surviving refugee Ismail (the brooding and commanding Hazem Shammas), now a cab driver, spots the sailboat’s captain, Ryan (Ewen Leslie), on the streets of Brisbane. Ryan hails a taxi, and suddenly past and present, secrets and lies, all get smashed together.

So, it’s effectively dramatic TV crafted to emphasize the point that people are people no matter where we’re from. The curious thing — the dismaying thing — is how its creators steep their narrative in the assumptions they’re purporting to tear down. Consider that line about the apparent harshness of Arabic. The character who says this isn’t offering a critique of media depictions of Muslims. Instead, she’s marveling, like it’s news to her that there’s more to Iraqi life than is depicted on Homeland. She’s a beaming, bustling sort, a naif who runs her own cafe in Brisbane. And soon she has offered this man — an ex-Special Forces killer turned refugee who, through convolutions of the plot, has recently lost his home and job — some part-time work, under the table. This arrangement seems to work out well, the first day, at least until closing time. The two exchange good nights and grateful smiles, and the man purports to exit the cafe through a back doorway. But he doesn’t; he skulks in the storeroom shadows, waiting for her to leave, the music and the editing cueing us to take this all as suspenseful. This nice white woman must be in danger — after all, he’s an Iranian man, and this is TV.