What Are You Smoking? Arizona Patients Share Favorite Medical Marijuana Strains

Gone are the days of cannabis falling into one of two categories: “good shit” and “bad shit.” We’re in an age in which our favorite plant comes in a variety that would make Baskin-Robbins green with envy, if you’ll excuse the pun.

Users now have the chance to experiment freely and narrow down which strains suit them best. They say you can tell a lot about a person from the shoes they wear, or how they treat their mother, or if they prefer the company of dogs or cats. We propose that “what kind of strain they use” should be added to that list.

Inhale deeply from our first “What are you smoking?” column, where Phoenix-area patients talk about their favorite types of medicine and how they use them. We’re working on bringing you a variety of patients and their favorite variety of cannabis, so be sure to check back here periodically for another installment.