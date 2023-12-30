 Head shop holiday market showcases Phoenix’s glass blowing artistry | Phoenix New Times
Photos: Head shop holiday market showcases Valley’s glass blowing artistry

Hendy’s Heady Holiday offered 20 vendors and their unique yet functional pieces of art during the event at Bud’s Glass Joint.
December 30, 2023
A patron examines the Tryptamine Tower, a piece of glasswork by Brian Jacobson, during the annual Hendy’s Heady Holiday showcase at Bud's Glass Joint on Dec. 16.
A patron examines the Tryptamine Tower, a piece of glasswork by Brian Jacobson, during the annual Hendy’s Heady Holiday showcase at Bud's Glass Joint on Dec. 16. Kevin Hurley
From the Tryptamine Tower to wine stoppers and a pendant for Arizona Diamondbacks fans, about 20 artists from across the Valley showcased their handcrafted creations during a glass blower holiday market in mid December.

Hendy’s Heady Holiday delivered food, music and functional pieces of art during the free outdoor event at Bud’s Glass Joint on Dec. 16. It was the fifth time the head shop hosted the collection of unique gifts and holiday market.
click to enlarge Brian Jacobson with his glasswork
Brian Jacobson talks with patrons about his glasswork called the Tryptamine Tower.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Fred Schorsch
Fred Schorsch talks to attendees about his glasswork and the classes he teaches at Home Blown Glasss in Tempe.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Austin Hensley
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley poses for a portrait with his glasswork.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Bud Meister, owner of Bud’s Glass Joint
Bud Meister, a co-owner of Bud’s Glass Joint, poses for a photo in front of his Roosevelt Row store.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge glasswork made by Courtney Thompson
A patron examines glasswork made by Courtney Thompson of Della Luna Glass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A handcrafted glass dragon by Riley Schorsch
Fred Schorsch holds a piece crafted by his son Riley Schorsch.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Luis Campos of Ironik Glass poses with his glasswork for sale.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A handcrafted glass piece by Chase Sawicka
A patron holds a piece crafted by Chase Sawicka of Chasesglass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass
Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass talks to a patron.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge wine bottle stoppers made by Jeff Rogers
Handblown borosilicate wine bottle stoppers made by Jeff Rogers.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Gabriel Palacios holds a Arizona Diamondbacks pendant.
Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass holds a handcrafted Arizona Diamondbacks pendant.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Austin Hensley and his glass pendants.
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley sells his glass pendants.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Steve Hulsebos of SteveHGlass
Steve Hulsebos of SteveHGlass holds his 8-month-old child, Cameron, while he and his wife Christiana talk to a patron.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Pendants made by Joshuwa Tilley of Jactupglass
Pendants made by Joshuwa Tilley of Jactupglass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Austin Hensley
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley poses for a portrait with his glasswork.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Bud's Glass Joint
Bud's Glass Joint on N. 5th Street.
Kevin Hurley
