Photos: Head shop holiday market showcases Valley’s glass blowing artistry

[
{
"name": "December Goal Widget",
"component": "17825500",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Editor Picks",
"component": "16759093",
"insertPoint": "4",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "1"
},{
"name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759092",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 8,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "7",
"maxInsertions": 25
},{
"name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content",
"component": "16759094",
"insertPoint": "8th",
"startingPoint": 12,
"requiredCountToDisplay": "11",
"maxInsertions": 24
}
]
From the Tryptamine Tower to wine stoppers and a pendant for Arizona Diamondbacks fans, about 20 artists from across the Valley showcased their handcrafted creations during a glass blower holiday market in mid December.
Hendy’s Heady Holiday delivered food, music and functional pieces of art during the free outdoor event at Bud’s Glass Joint on Dec. 16. It was the fifth time the head shop hosted the collection of unique gifts and holiday market.
click to enlarge
Brian Jacobson talks with patrons about his glasswork called the Tryptamine Tower.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Fred Schorsch talks to attendees about his glasswork and the classes he teaches at Home Blown Glasss in Tempe.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley poses for a portrait with his glasswork.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Bud Meister, a co-owner of Bud’s Glass Joint, poses for a photo in front of his Roosevelt Row store.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A patron examines glasswork made by Courtney Thompson of Della Luna Glass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Fred Schorsch holds a piece crafted by his son Riley Schorsch.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Luis Campos of Ironik Glass poses with his glasswork for sale.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
A patron holds a piece crafted by Chase Sawicka of Chasesglass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass talks to a patron.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Handblown borosilicate wine bottle stoppers made by Jeff Rogers.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass holds a handcrafted Arizona Diamondbacks pendant.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley sells his glass pendants.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Steve Hulsebos of SteveHGlass holds his 8-month-old child, Cameron, while he and his wife Christiana talk to a patron.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Pendants made by Joshuwa Tilley of Jactupglass.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley poses for a portrait with his glasswork.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge
Bud's Glass Joint on N. 5th Street.
Kevin Hurley
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started New Times
, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.