Photos: Head shop holiday market showcases Valley’s glass blowing artistry

click to enlarge Brian Jacobson talks with patrons about his glasswork called the Tryptamine Tower. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Fred Schorsch talks to attendees about his glasswork and the classes he teaches at Home Blown Glasss in Tempe. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley poses for a portrait with his glasswork. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Bud Meister, a co-owner of Bud’s Glass Joint, poses for a photo in front of his Roosevelt Row store. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge A patron examines glasswork made by Courtney Thompson of Della Luna Glass. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Fred Schorsch holds a piece crafted by his son Riley Schorsch. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Luis Campos of Ironik Glass poses with his glasswork for sale. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge A patron holds a piece crafted by Chase Sawicka of Chasesglass. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass talks to a patron. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Handblown borosilicate wine bottle stoppers made by Jeff Rogers. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Gabriel Palacios of Gabe Real Glass holds a handcrafted Arizona Diamondbacks pendant. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Arizona lampworker Austin Hensley sells his glass pendants. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Steve Hulsebos of SteveHGlass holds his 8-month-old child, Cameron, while he and his wife Christiana talk to a patron. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Pendants made by Joshuwa Tilley of Jactupglass. Kevin Hurley

click to enlarge Bud's Glass Joint on N. 5th Street. Kevin Hurley

From the Tryptamine Tower to wine stoppers and a pendant for Arizona Diamondbacks fans, about 20 artists from across the Valley showcased their handcrafted creations during a glass blower holiday market in mid December.Hendy’s Heady Holiday delivered food, music and functional pieces of art during the free outdoor event at Bud’s Glass Joint on Dec. 16. It was the fifth time the head shop hosted the collection of unique gifts and holiday market.