Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival Brings Lil Xan, Luniz, Kurupt, Mike Jones

May 17, 2022 6:22AM

In 1995, Luniz (with Michael Marshall), released the "I Got 5 On It" weed anthem.
On May 20, more than 50 musicians from around the U.S. will perform at the Phoenix Cannabis Awards Music Festival in the Legends Event Center in central Phoenix.

The ceremony will honor the who's who of the metro Phoenix cannabis industry in more than 50 categories. Over 12,000 individual voters participated in an online survey from April 1 to May 2, selecting the best smoke shop, budtender, grower, indica flower, pre-roll, CBD edibles, beverage brand, glass artist, and more.

The community also voted for the best cannabis event and entertainment.

Headlining the Friday event is rapper Michael Allen Jones — "Mike who? Mike Jones!"

And while Mike Jones, the "Back Then" Houston-based rapper, might pull a best cannabis musician worldwide nomination because he lyricized about "smokin' Top Flight" — the duo called Luniz might have a better chance of winning the award.

In 1995, Luniz, with Michael Marshall, released the "I Got 5 On It" single. It's a weed anthem rotated in clubs and radio stations until this day — about a couple of friends who scrounged up $5 to purchase a "phat sack" of weed. The Oakland-based rappers will perform on the main stage at 11 p.m.

Other musicians, from different genres, were nominated for best local cannabis musician as well.   

The event will have three stages, where over 50 music acts — from the hip-hop, reggae, alternative, roots, rock, and EDM genres — will perform.

Rapper Lil Xan will rep the younger cats checking in at the 21-and-up event. Kurupt, of Tha Dogg Pound rap duo, will rock the mic solo this night. In addition, Comweedian will do their signature musical cannabis comedy experience "to make you laugh and get you high."

Also on the stacked bill: SmokeDeville, Spice 1, DGAF, Cashis, Born Divine, OG Rome & The Row Doggs, Johnny Richter, Irie Nationz, E.N Young, Jourdan Jade, and live DJ sets

The event website states that drinks will be available at the venue, but there will be "no food for purchase, so plan ahead." More important, "There is no cannabis consumption allowed at the event."

Tickets range from $20 to $250, and the music festival and cannabis award ceremony will be held from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Legends Event Center is located at 4240 West Camelback Road, north of the Interstate 60 and West Camelback Road exit.
Phoenix New Times 5.12.2022

