Bad Bunny plays 2 concerts in Phoenix next year. Here’s what we know

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny announced Thursday a 2024 North American tour, and Phoenix is getting two shows.
He'll bring the "Most Wanted Tour" to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Feb. 27 and 28, 2024.
Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the 29-year-old artist is a three-time Grammy winner and has been the most-streamed artist on Spotify since 2020. Last week, he made history with his new album, “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 25, but to have a chance to buy them, fans need to preregister. The public can register now through 9 p.m. Arizona time Sunday. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the ticket sale on Oct. 25.
The full list of tour dates is below:
Feb. 21, Salt Lake City, Delta Center
Feb. 23, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 24, Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
Feb. 27, Phoenix, Footprint Center
Feb. 28, Phoenix, Footprint Center
March 1, San Francisco, Chase Center
March 2, San Francisco, Chase Center
March 5, Sacramento, Calif., Golden 1 Center
March 7, Portland, Ore., Moda Center
March 9, Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena
March 13, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 14, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 15, Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
March 20, Denver, Ball Arena
March 23, Minneapolis, Target Center
March 26, Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center
March 28, Chicago, United Center
March 29, Chicago, United Center
March 30, Chicago, United Center
April 4, Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
April 6, Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
April 9, Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
April 11, New York City, Barclays Center
April 12, New York City, Barclays Center
April 13, New York City, Barclays Center
April 17, Boston, TD Garden
April 19, Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
April 20, Hartford, Conn., XL Center
April 22, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Arena
April 24, Tulsa, Okla., BOK Center
April 26, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
April 27, Austin, Texas, Moody Center
April 30, Houston, Toyota Center
May 1, Houston, Toyota Center
May 3, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 4, Dallas, American Airlines Center
May 7, New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
May 10, Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
May 11, Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Arena
May 14, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
May 15, Atlanta, State Farm Arena
May 17, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
May 18, Orlando, Fla., Amway Center
May 21, Tampa, Fla., Amalie Arena
May 24, Miami, Kaseya Center
May 25, Miami, Kaseya Center
May 26, Miami, Kaseya Center