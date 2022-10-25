Your Ultimate Guide to Halloween Parties in Metro Phoenix in 2022

All of the usual thrills await. There will be opportunities to drink, dance, and debauch. Folks with fantastic costumes can strut their stuff and win huge cash prizes. You can even attend a blood-soaked rave.
Thanks to the fact Halloween falls on a Monday this year, most of the biggest and best parties and nightlife events will be happening on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29. (There will also be a handful of notable affairs on All Hallows Eve itself.)
Need more Halloween-themed fun? Here's our guide to the best haunted houses and Halloween displays across metro Phoenix.
Panda Hat Halloween
Friday, October 28
Last Exit Live, 717 South Central AvenueValley indie promoter Panda Hat Presents is putting on this locals-only Halloweekend gig with acts from a variety of genres on two different stages. Inside, you can catch sets by Jarrod Compton's indie pop/hip-hop project Comptalo and the Humanaughts, “Americana noir” band The Blood Feud Family Singers, and the rockers of Chrome Rhino. Meanwhile, an outdoor stage will host singer-songwriters like Gork and D.L. Harrison. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 at the door in costume, and $20 without costume.
The Midnight Hour: An '80s Halloween Party
Friday, October 28
The Dirty Drummer, 2303 North 44th StreetIn the 1985 horror/comedy film The Midnight Hour, a quaint New England town is invaded by all manner of zombies, vampires, and other creepy characters. Such a scenario may unfold during this ‘80s-themed shindig as various creatures of the night flock to The Dirty Drummer for a night of synth-pop, disco, post-punk, and new wave records being spun by local DJs Aaron Lim, Jake Stellarwell, TK Nicholson, Richard C, and Voiage. Naturally, costumes are encouraged. The party goes from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. No cover.
Body Language Halloween Weekender
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29
Renaissance Square, 50 North Central AvenueThis outdoor electronic dance music rager in the shadows of downtown Phoenix’s skyscrapers will offer the 21-and-over crowd two straight nights of beats, bass, and blockbuster headliners. UK-born DJ/producers Chris Lorenzo and Cloonee will respectively sling bass house and tech-house on Friday after gates open at 5 p.m. The following night will feature sets by Gorgon City, Lee Foss, and CID. Gates open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $39 per night or $75 for a two-night pass.
Giligin's Halloween Block Party
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29
Giligin's Bar, 4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, ScottsdaleGiligin's weekend-long Halloween blowout will once again take over the interior and exterior of the notorious Scottsdale bar, as well as a portion of Winfield Scott Plaza out front. There will be the usual mix of music, madness, and a little mayhem, not to mention outdoor games, DJs, and a costume contest for prizes. Gates open at 11 a.m. each day and there’s a $10 cover after 8 p.m.
Punk Rock Halloween Bash X
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, TempeIt’s not Halloween in the Valley without this two-night punk party starring local musicians and bands covering legendary acts from the genre (and maybe even copying their looks). The 10th edition will include sets paying tribute to Stiff Little Fingers, Avail, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes on Friday night, followed by covers of F.Y.P., Adolescents, and Propagandhi (among others) on Saturday. A “Monster Midway” will be set up outside the Yucca and a costume contest is also planned. Start time is 8 p.m. both evenings and admission is free.
Trilloween
Saturday, October 29
Trill, 1817 East Indian School RoadHalloween gets a hip-hop twist at Trill, which will host performances by famed rappers Pharoahe Monch, Statik Selektah, Del The Funky Homosapien. There will also be a “Funky Flea Market” in the side parking lot with vendors and artists, local DJs Fact135 and This Just-in will be on the turntables, and D-Stroy of the Arsonists will host. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Cobra Slasher Halloween Block Party
Saturday, October 29
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second StreetSlasher flicks like Friday the 13th and Child’s Play are the inspiration behind Cobra Arcade’s Halloween celebration this year. If you dig playing video games outside, dancing to Top 40 and hip-hop spun by DJs, or hitting up local food trucks, you’re likely to have a bloody good time at the 21-and-over event. There will also be a costume contest offering $500 to the winners, prizes and giveaways from Timeless Vapes, and sets by DJ Mane One and Yellawave. The party starts at 4 p.m. and there’s no cover.
BOOcott’s Halloween Party
Saturday, October 29
Boycott Bar, 4301 North Seventh StreetThe staff at Boycott are encouraging patrons to dress up in their finest costumes for this affair (or, as they state on social media, “If you’ve got it, HAUNT it”) as a $200 cash prize will be awarded to the best get-up of the evening. The bar’s resident DJs will spin dance music all evening long for those interested in showing off their moves as well as their costumes. Doors open at 8 p.m. There’s no cover.
Wicked Ball: Never After
Saturday, October 29
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleAmazing and astounding costumes will be legion at Wicked Ball, as the event’s payday of $10,000 in cash prizes brings out the best of the best in Arizona (with the top overall winner nabbing $5,000). In addition to all the fantastic costumes, this year’s ball will feature a twisted fairy tale theme, specialty cocktails like the “Vampire Kiss” and “Black Widow Smash,” and DJ sets by electronic dance music stars Imanbek, Regard, and Sander van Doorn. The ball starts at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $60 for general admission and $100 for VIP, which includes express entry and four drinks. (Prices are $10 more at the event.)
Gayer Things: BS West's Halloween Block Party
Saturday, October 29
BS West, 7125 East Fifth Avenue, ScottsdaleBS West will take its cues from Stranger Things for this year’s edition of its Halloween festivities. Expect themed areas inspired by the Palace Arcade and Starcourt Mall, various references to Vecna and the Upside Down, and people dressed like characters from the popular Netflix show. Fiona The Hippo and Joey Jay from season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race will headline a lineup of drag performances and DJRobot5000 and DJJD will be in the mix. A costume parade and contest begins at midnight (you can sign up until 11 p.m.). Tickets for the 8 p.m. event are $30 to $35.
Disgraceful Halloween
Saturday, October 29
Gracie's Tax Bar, 711 North Seventh AvenueMusic, art, and nightlife meet at Gracie’s annual Halloween party, touted as their “biggest celebration of the year.” (And if you’ve ever attended the fiesta, you know it ain’t an empty boast.) The lineup will include sets by local bands Treasure MammaL and Sativan, music from DJs like Dela and Jazzmaster Jax, and a performance by the Great Arizona Puppet Theater. A trio of artists (Gorb, Sierra Joy, and Liquid Solid Light Show) will provide visuals and food trucks will be available all evening. The disgrace begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Raven’s Halloween Bash
Saturday, October 29
Handlebar J, 7116 East Becker Lane, ScottsdaleThis yearly Halloween bash is moving up the dusty trail to the historic Scottsdale honky-tonk Handlebar J and will feature a country and western theme. Music will be provided by the Herndon Brothers Band and DJ Hazzard, cocktail specials and themed bites will be available, and a costume contest for cash prizes takes place at 10:30 p.m. The bash begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $20 to $25 and reserved seating is $30 to $45. More details are available here.
BloodFest 2022
Saturday October 29
Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road, MesaThis infamous blood-themed rave, which dates back to the early 2000s, will ditch its under-the-radar location this year and take place at Mesa’s Endgame. Everything else about the event will remain the same, including spraying its attendees in gallons of stage blood. (Fair warning: If you’re on the “blood zone,” you’re getting drenched.) There will also be mock weddings (or “BloodFest marriages”) conducted, as well as vendors, a runway fashion show by Atomic Girl Wear, body suspensions, and a performance by The Agents of Lust. More than two dozen local djs will perform across three different indoor and outdoor stages, including Dark Mark, Hexmaschine, Why So Serious, Awful Sinister, and Sid Snow. The blood flows from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets are $32.
Nightmare on Central Halloween Party
Saturday, October 29
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central AvenueScream queens, fans of slasher movies, or anyone else looking to scare up a good time are welcome at this stylish-yet-spooky fete. You'll encounter "villains [hiding] around every corner," as well as DJs, drinks, and other nightlife delights. The party is at 8 p.m. and general admission is $25. VIP and bottle service packages are $400 to $660 and include a variety of posh perks, tickets for multiple people, and more. Full details are available here.
Monsters Ball
Saturday, October 29
Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt StreetSpooky and surreal thrills await at Alwun House’s annual Halloween party. A live stage show will include a decadent and debaucherous session of “ghoulesque” by Haus of Prowl, a set from The Blood Feud Family Singers, and “gnasty gnarly grooves” spun by Synesthesia. Various intoxicants and elixirs will be available for purchase. And while you’re there, be sure to check out the annual “Monster’s Menagerie” juried art exhibit on display in the gallery. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the event. Reserved tables are $130 for two and $250 for four people (both options include libation options and a trick-or-treat swag bag).
Harryween
Monday, October 31
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadThe first thing that folks at The Rebel Lounge would like to stress is that Harry Styles won't be at this dance party being thrown in his honor. That’s not to say you won’t see anyone resembling the English pop star, as costumes are encouraged and someone's likely to do the look-alike thing. DJs will serve up music from Styles (including cuts from his latest album, Harry’s House) for your dancing pleasure. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.