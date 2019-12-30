Your Guide to Phoenix's Best New Year's Eve 2019 Parties

The countdown is on. The end of both the year and the decade is nigh.
If you’d like to send things out in style, New Year’s Eve in the Valley will offer a slew of swanky soirees and outrageous antics to engage in. There are high-style affairs and hotel balls aplenty, as well as enormous ragers filled with superstar EDM artists. And since we’re on the cusp of the 2020s, there are more Roaring '20s-style parties happening than you can shake a copy of The Great Gatsby at.
Check out our annual New Year’s Eve guide – which features parties and events happening on Tuesday, December 31 (unless otherwise specified), so you can plan your night accordingly. And don’t forget to get home safe so you can keep partying into the 2020s.
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 North Sunrise Boulevard, Glendale
Westgate’s Waterdance Plaza will host a four-hour extravaganza hosted by Joey Boy & Jeana from Live 101.5’s The Morning Mess that will culminate with a countdown and fireworks show at midnight. The infamous DJ Pauly D will perform, and the bars and restaurants surrounding the plaza (including Fat Tuesday, Whiskey Rose, McFadden’s, and The Lola) will offer dining, drinks, and bottle service. Patrons are encouraged to “dress to impress.” The 21-and-over event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $100 for VIP. Call 623-266-6607 or visit the event website for more details.
Holiday Who-Ville New Year's Eve Celebration
Clubhouse at Maya and The District, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Have you been feeling a little grinchy? Your heart might grow three sizes while attending this Seuss-inspired fete taking place at both Scottsdale spots. Festive decorations will be in abundance, and DJ and entertainers will perform throughout the evening. 9 p.m.; $20 general admission, $35 for VIP admission (which includes expedited entry into both bars). Call 480-625-0528 or 480-664-0356 for more information.
Low-Dough New Year's Eve Show
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
Do you want to celebrate on the cheap? This party offers no cover, happy hour prices, and 75-cent tacos until 8 p.m., half-priced tokens in the Electric Bat Arcade, and a reverse happy hour at 1 a.m. SoCal punk band Left Alone will perform, and local musicians will participate in an “All-Star Punk Rock Sing-A-Long.” This sounds like fun. Start time is 6 p.m.
Pop, Fizz, Clink, Dance! NYE
The Womack, 5749 North Seventh Street
Live the high life at The Womack while enjoying swanky libations and even swankier sounds from The Roscoe Taylor Band. The party starts at 9 p.m. The cost is $10 (which includes one free drink at the hostess stand). Table reservations are $200 (includes one bottle of Champagne) and $400 (with two bottles of bubbly). Call 602-283-5232 for more info.
Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve
W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
The W’s rooftop WET Deck will become a whimsical winter landscape with DJs, specialty drinks, and other delights. The ball will drop at midnight, followed by a massive fireworks display. The affair starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 for women, $75 for men. Call 480-970-2100 for VIP arrangements or more info.
DJ Sean Watson will perform atop Kalliope on New Year's Eve.
Chris Patrick
New Year's Eve 2020 Block Party
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
One of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in downtown Phoenix will take over the area surrounding both the Crescent Ballroom and The Van Buren, as well as a good portion of Third Avenue near both spots. Expect a massive, multi-venue extravaganza offering multiple stages of entertainment, art cars, multiple bars, various food trucks, heated tents, and plenty of action.
The main room at the Crescent will feature a “Rock ‘n’ Roll Planetarium” hosted by Treasure MammaL, with sets by Playboy Manbaby, James World, Audrey Heartburn, Dwayne and the Rockhard Johnsons, and Ring Finger No Pinky. Meanwhile, DJs Pickster One, Melo, and Element from The Blunt Club will perform on an outdoor stage along Second Avenue. The area behind the venue on Third Avenue will feature the Kalliope mobile stage hosting DJ sets by Sean Watson, Alaska, Ekonovah, Cormac, Nicky V, Elwer, Osutin, and Lavander.
Over at The Van Buren, the Hi-Dreams DJ Collective and LA's Midnight Therapy will turn the place into a 1970s-style disco with a special drag queen show at midnight. Everything gets going at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance.
Roaring 2020s
Hi Fi, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
You’ll be the cat’s meow if you attend the '20s-themed soiree at this Scottsdale spot, which will feature DJs, drinks, dancing, and plenty of moxie. The shindig starts at 8 p.m. Call 480-970-5000 for more info or VIP accommodations.
FOUND:RE 54
FOUND:RE Phoenix, 1100 North Central Avenue
Disco fever will grip this chic hotel on New Year’s Eve as it becomes a sequin-filled wonderland straight out of the late '70s. DJs will spin disco tunes during a “dazzling night full of surprises” that will also include party favors, live performances, selfie stations, a midnight Champagne toast, and plenty of glitter. Get down starting at 9 p.m. Admission is $50 per person.
Champagne Ball
El Hefe & Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, 640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
This block party encompassing El Hefe and Whiskey Row will include sets by DJ Thomas James and DJ Ekoh, dancing, and, as you’d expect, plenty of bubbly. A fireworks spectacular takes place at midnight. Gates open at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. Call 480-257-2797 or 480-794-1477 to reserve VIP tables or bottle service.
New Year’s Eve at Studio THC
The Hot Chick, 4363 North 75th Street, Scottsdale
This Scottsdale spot will embrace its late '70s vibe with a Studio 54-themed disco dance party beginning at 8 p.m. Johnny Heartless and DJ M2 will be in the mix and a Champagne toast happens at midnight. Bottle service packages start at $500. Please call 480-255-7733 for table reservations.
Don your finest Jareth cosplay and head for Thunderbird Lounge's NYE party.
Benjamin Leatherman
NYE Labyrinth Masquerade Ball
Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue
Jareth the Goblin King will reign over the Thunderbird during this Labyrinth-themed party as patrons partake in an immersive and fantastical experience. The lounge and its outdoor patio will be adorned with glittering decorations as costumed characters, stilt-walkers, magical creatures, and entertainers roam the premises as DJs spin '80s classics. Costumes and masks inspired by the film are encouraged. The party starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but $10 will get you guaranteed entry and the ability to skip the line while $20 will also give you access to a private lounge and bar.
Stardust Pinbar, 401 West Van Buren Street, Suite C
An intergalactic extravaganza will be on tap at this David Bowie-themed pinball lounge rockets into 2020. Mane One will man the controls in the DJ booth throughout the night as people float in a most peculiar way across the dance floor. Don’t forget to take your protein pills beforehand. The countdown begins at 9 p.m., and there’s no cover.
2020 Vision
El Hefe, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
Fun times await on New Year’s Eve at El Hefe’s Scottsdale location, which will feature DJ Convince in the mix. Start time is 8 p.m. It’s $20 per person for general admission and $40 for two people and one bottle of Champagne (you must arrive before 10 p.m., however. VIP table reservations are also available. Call 480-945-6200 to make arrangements.
NYE 2020
DVINA Modern Fare, 918 North Fifth Street
The DJs behind this newly opened Roosevelt Row bar/restaurant will serve up a New Year’s Eve affair featuring a headlining set by deep house act Dance Spirit. Brando and Frank Terry share the bill. The party starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15.
DJ Robbie Rivera will headline Talking Stick Resort's NYE party.
Sleeping Giant Music
Around the World NYE
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
You can travel across the globe without leaving the resort at this grand affair. Three different rooms will be available, each designed around a far-flung destination. The “Rio De Janeiro Experience,” for instance, will take you to Brazil and feature sounds by DJ superstars Robbie Rivera and Lavelle Dupree. Meanwhile, the “Moulin Rouge Experience” boasts sultry vibes and music by Velvet Elvis, and the “Shanghai Experience” will have a flair for the Far East and entertainment by Shanghai Nights. Midnight countdowns and balloon drops happen in each room. A special $9 cocktail menu will be available. 9 p.m. Tickets are $135 per person. Call 480-850-7734 for tickets or details.
Rhinestone New Year's Eve
Dirty Drummer, 2303 North 44th Street
Down-home sounds will mix with high-style glitz at this honky-tonk hullabaloo. Classic country with plenty of twang will be performed by The Midnight Cowboy Band, which features an all-star lineup of local musicians August Manley, Brea Burns, John Rickard, Nathaniel Byron Peifer, and Daniel Wayne Morris. DJ Jason Lee Thornhill will spin old-school country hits on vinyl between sets, and there will be hors d'oeuvres all night and a Champagne toast at midnight. The boots start scootin’ at 8 p.m., and there’s a $10 cover.
Y2K20 New Year’s Eve
Riot House, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
The festivities at Riot House will include music by DJ Cutswell, drinking, dancing, and more. Things kick off at 8 p.m. It's $20 per person for general admission, $40 for VIP tickets (which include express entry), and $300 for a special package offering Veuve Clicquot Champagne and VIP admission for two. Call 480-935-5910 for more details.
NYE 20/20 Block Party
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street
The folks at Cobra are planning an event that will stretch into its parking lot and include outdoor bars and arcade games. DJ Chris Villa will lay down the soundtrack from 9 p.m. until close. You can stop by starting 4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-595-5873 if you need additional details.
Night of the Living Gatsby
Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street, Tempe
Zombies will mix with Prohibition-era gangsters and flappers at this horror-themed event, which will include cosplayers, a dance party, vendors, and more. Terror TV will screen movie trailers in the theater, and a green screen room will offer the chance for photo ops. Naturally, costumes are encouraged. Start time is 7 p.m. Admission is $10.
Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Rd., Chandler
It's hard to argue this electronic dance music festival’s claim of being “Arizona’s biggest New Year Eve experience,” considering its size. The two-day event – which takes place on Monday, December 30, and Tuesday, December 31, will feature four themed areas with more than 40 different DJs and EDM artists scheduled to perform. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and several thousand EDM fans in attendance.
This year’s lineup will include sets by such famous names as Diplo, Skrillex, Dillon Francis, AC Slater, Galantis, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Nora En Pure, Tchami, Space Jesus, and Malaa. The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night. General admission is $129 to $139 each day and $190 for both while VIP tickets are $219 to $229 each night and $360 for both.
New Year's Eve Glitz & Glam 2019
Lustre Rooftop Bar, 2 East Jefferson Street
Lustre’s Old Hollywood-style affair will have two bars, DJs, cocktails, red carpet entry, photo ops, a complimentary Champagne toast, and more. If you spring for the VIP package, you’ll gain entry to a private area with its own DJ and dance floor, bourbon and cigar lounge, and more. Indulge starting at 9 p.m. It' s $36 to $40 for general admission, $81 to $90 for VIP tickets, and $800 to $1,200 for private couch and cabana packages. Call 602-258-0231 to make a reservation.
New Year’s Eve Party
Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
Enjoy an open bar and passed appetizers until 9 p.m., music from ’80s/’90s cover band Rock Lobster at 10 p.m., and a Champagne toast at midnight. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $15 to $20, and table packages are $750 to $2,000. Call 480-970-0500 to make a reservation.
New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball
Lucky Strike and Gypsy Bar, 50 West Jefferson Street
These neighboring nightspots at CityScape will host a stylish costume ball with all the trimmings, including free party favors, a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, and music from DJ Lockdown and Johnny S. Everything starts at 8 p.m. Call 602-732-5490 for admission info and lane rental details.
Roaring 2020's New Year's Eve Party
Kelly's at SouthBridge, 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale
Flappers and dapper cats are welcome to attend Kelly's Roaring 2020s New Year's Eve Party, which will feature tunes spun by DJ RoleModel, photo ops with classic Gatsby-era cars, and other fun. Swanky apparel highly encouraged at the event, which starts at 9 p.m. Table and bottle service prices vary. Call 480-201-4575 to make a reservation.
Showing off the requisite attire at the Flannel Ball.
Blake Bernard
2020 Homie Flannel Ball
Between First and Second streets south of Roosevelt Row
Grab your favorite flannel shirt and head for Roosevelt Row for this yearly celebration that’s big on local art, music, and culture. Bands, hip-hop artists, and DJs like Amigara, Atreetalking, Dehga, and Third Seven will perform throughout the evening while an art show will display the works of Valley creatives. Meanwhile, there will be games like super beer pong and jumbo Jenga, tarot readings, beer from New Belgium Brewing and cocktails made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the inevitable midnight countdown.
Food trucks like Mein Man, Cheese E Wagon, Poffcakes, The Wild Thing, and Whitty's Chicken + Fish will be available. The ball begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the event. A special five-course VIP dinner prepared by Chef Michael Babcock of Instrumental Hospitality will also be available for $195 per person. See this site for full details.
Nerdy New Year Party
The Grid, 525 South Gilbert Road, Mesa
Geek out at this annual affair, which will include the chance to play The Grid’s wealth of video games while Minibosses, Kawaii Robot Shark, and The Rocket Knights perform. The theme is “Hindsight is 2020” and, as such, retro costumes are encouraged. Nerd out starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. Call 480-621-8088 for more info.
New Year's Eve Roaring ’20s Affair
The Handlebar, 680 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Wanna-be Gatsbys will flock to Handlebar for its 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. Flappers and their fellas will be dressed in period-specific costumes while DJ Just-In and special guests will provide the soundtrack. A Champagne toast happens at midnight. Step back in time starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Raven's New Year's Eve Gala
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Talking Stick’s showroom will be the setting for this annual high-style soiree put on by local events guru Raven Valdes. This year’s version features a “celestial” theme with a surfeit of shimmering decorations. Expect high-energy music of the pop and Top 40 variety from a live band and dance hits being spun by a DJ. There will also be two full bars, a balloon drop, party favors, and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Complimentary valet and self-parking will be available. Semi-formal to black-tie attire is requested. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 per person, and table seating starts at $95. Call 480-850-7734 or see ravenevents.com for more details.
NYE 2020 Party
Varsity Tavern & Rodeo Ranch, 501 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
The NYE 2020 party will encompass both spots (as well as the OneOne Bar upstairs) and feature DJs, dancing, confetti cannons, deluxe party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Everything gets going at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 to $15.
New Year's Eve revelers outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Scottsdale.
Benjamin Leatherman
New Year’s Eve 2020 Party
Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale
This celebration will feature country and rock tunes spun by DJ Real, as well as an abundance of libations and plenty of urban cowboys in attendance. They’ll also have a big countdown at midnight. Y’all can stop by at 8 p.m. General admission is $20 per person. VIP table reservations are also available. Please call 480-382-1505 for more info.
Mambo Til Midnight
Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue
Orkesta Mendoza featuring Salvador Duran will headline this Latin-themed affair, which starts at 8 p.m. and will also feature performances by touring act Bye Bye Lullaby and flamenco guitarist Cristobal Carrillo. DJ Musa Mind will spin Cubano, salsa, cumbia, merengue, and similar genres between sets. Vintage clothing is encouraged. Tickets are $20.
Music United Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Fundraiser
Pho Cao, 7346 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale
Folks will be dressed to the nines at Pho Cao’s 1920s-themed party, which will benefit local charity Music United Against Teen Bullying & Suicide. Local bands The Joeys, School of Rock Sugar Skulls, The Twits, and The Branches will perform cover sets featuring tunes from the last six decades. A special prize package will be awarded to one patron, and various giveaways will also be handed out. Rock on starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and under, $15 for ages 12 and up, and $20 at the door.
Hassle-Free NYE
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, 1 West Jefferson Street
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour's proprietors are promising moderately sized crowds and expedient drink service to those who attend this party. A DJ will make the mood even more chill and the event, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will have a Moulin Rouge-inspired theme. Admission packages range from $65 for barstool seating to $295 for up to four people, a bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne, small bites, and more.
Disco Fovever NYE Bash
Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 North 16th Street
Party like it's 1979 at the as DJ Paul Bearer and DJ Black Cat spin hits from the era, drink specials are offered all evening, and a Champagne toast happens at midnight. Disco-themed attire is strongly encouraged. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.
The New Year’s Eve festivities at C.A.S.A. will happen both inside and outside. DJs will perform in the main room, partying will take place on both levels of its outdoor bar, and a portion of Sixth Street will be blocked off for the occasion. Gates open at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Intergalactic New Year's Eve Celebration
Clarendon Hotel, 401 West Clarendon Avenue
The celebration will be out this world on New Year’s Eve at the Clarendon, which kicks off at 8 p.m. The Sky Deck will host astronomers offering views of the cosmos as well as drinks from the bar and music from electric violinist Jonathan Levingston. Meanwhile, the Tranquilo Dining Room & Lounge will have chill vibes and sounds from DJ Le Yaqui and a special dinner menu for NYE. Out by the pool, a moonlight burlesque show will take place, and blues artist Shane Hall, DJ Andres, and local band 50 Foot Tall Woman will perform. A “duck drop” happens at midnight. General admission is $75. VIP cabanas are $250 and include various perks. Call 602-252-7363 for more info.
20/20 NYE Celebration
Stacy's at Melrose, 4343 North Seventh Avenue
If you’re looking for a glimpse at what the year ahead might bring, Stacy’s will have fortune-tellers on hand at its party. If you’d rather have a clearer vision for the year ahead, they’ll also offer eyewear giveaways. Optical illusions, a pop-up drag show, a complimentary midnight toast, and sets by DJ Kirk Cummings are also planned. The festivities begin at 8 p.m., and there’s no cover.
New Year’s Eve Bash
Cactus Jack's, 4747 East Elliot Road
Led Zeppelin tribute Zeppapotapuss and Journey tribute Voyager will both perform at this event. They’ll also have party favors, a balloon drop, a light show, and midnight Champagne toast. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. Its $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call 480-753-4733 for more details.
Gin & Jazz Preservation Party
Rosson House, 113 North Sixth Street
This Prohibition-themed affair taking place in the courtyard of Historic Heritage Square will feature hot jazz and a cool vibe, as well as bathtub gin punch, hors d'oeuvres, and a “Roaring '20s” photo booth. Other activities include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, a midnight Champagne toast, and more. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $125 for one person or $200 for two. Call 602-262-5070..
