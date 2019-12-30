Your Guide to Phoenix's Best New Year's Eve 2019 Parties

Fun times await on New Year’s Eve at El Hefe’s Scottsdale location, which will feature DJ Convince in the mix. Start time is 8 p.m. It’s $20 per person for general admission and $40 for two people and one bottle of Champagne (you must arrive before 10 p.m., however. VIP table reservations are also available. Call 480-945-6200 to make arrangements.

NYE 2020 DVINA Modern Fare, 918 North Fifth Street

The DJs behind this newly opened Roosevelt Row bar/restaurant will serve up a New Year’s Eve affair featuring a headlining set by deep house act Dance Spirit. Brando and Frank Terry share the bill. The party starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15.

EXPAND DJ Robbie Rivera will headline Talking Stick Resort's NYE party. Sleeping Giant Music

Around the World NYE Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

You can travel across the globe without leaving the resort at this grand affair. Three different rooms will be available, each designed around a far-flung destination. The “Rio De Janeiro Experience,” for instance, will take you to Brazil and feature sounds by DJ superstars Robbie Rivera and Lavelle Dupree. Meanwhile, the “Moulin Rouge Experience” boasts sultry vibes and music by Velvet Elvis, and the “Shanghai Experience” will have a flair for the Far East and entertainment by Shanghai Nights. Midnight countdowns and balloon drops happen in each room. A special $9 cocktail menu will be available. 9 p.m. Tickets are $135 per person. Call 480-850-7734 for tickets or details.

Rhinestone New Year's Eve

Dirty Drummer, 2303 North 44th Street

Down-home sounds will mix with high-style glitz at this honky-tonk hullabaloo. Classic country with plenty of twang will be performed by The Midnight Cowboy Band, which features an all-star lineup of local musicians August Manley, Brea Burns, John Rickard, Nathaniel Byron Peifer, and Daniel Wayne Morris. DJ Jason Lee Thornhill will spin old-school country hits on vinyl between sets, and there will be hors d'oeuvres all night and a Champagne toast at midnight. The boots start scootin’ at 8 p.m., and there’s a $10 cover.

Y2K20 New Year’s Eve Riot House, 4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

The festivities at Riot House will include music by DJ Cutswell, drinking, dancing, and more. Things kick off at 8 p.m. It's $20 per person for general admission, $40 for VIP tickets (which include express entry), and $300 for a special package offering Veuve Clicquot Champagne and VIP admission for two. Call 480-935-5910 for more details.

NYE 20/20 Block Party Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street

The folks at Cobra are planning an event that will stretch into its parking lot and include outdoor bars and arcade games. DJ Chris Villa will lay down the soundtrack from 9 p.m. until close. You can stop by starting 4 p.m. Admission is free. Call 602-595-5873 if you need additional details.

Night of the Living Gatsby Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street, Tempe

Zombies will mix with Prohibition-era gangsters and flappers at this horror-themed event, which will include cosplayers, a dance party, vendors, and more. Terror TV will screen movie trailers in the theater, and a green screen room will offer the chance for photo ops. Naturally, costumes are encouraged. Start time is 7 p.m. Admission is $10.

EXPAND Three's a crowd. Benjamin Leatherman

Decadence Arizona 2019 Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Rd., Chandler

It's hard to argue this electronic dance music festival’s claim of being “Arizona’s biggest New Year Eve experience,” considering its size. The two-day event – which takes place on Monday, December 30, and Tuesday, December 31, will feature four themed areas with more than 40 different DJs and EDM artists scheduled to perform. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and several thousand EDM fans in attendance.

This year’s lineup will include sets by such famous names as Diplo, Skrillex, Dillon Francis, AC Slater, Galantis, Zeds Dead, GRiZ, Nora En Pure, Tchami, Space Jesus, and Malaa. The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night. General admission is $129 to $139 each day and $190 for both while VIP tickets are $219 to $229 each night and $360 for both.

New Year's Eve Glitz & Glam 2019 Lustre Rooftop Bar, 2 East Jefferson Street

Lustre’s Old Hollywood-style affair will have two bars, DJs, cocktails, red carpet entry, photo ops, a complimentary Champagne toast, and more. If you spring for the VIP package, you’ll gain entry to a private area with its own DJ and dance floor, bourbon and cigar lounge, and more. Indulge starting at 9 p.m. It' s $36 to $40 for general admission, $81 to $90 for VIP tickets, and $800 to $1,200 for private couch and cabana packages. Call 602-258-0231 to make a reservation.

New Year’s Eve Party Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

Enjoy an open bar and passed appetizers until 9 p.m., music from ’80s/’90s cover band Rock Lobster at 10 p.m., and a Champagne toast at midnight. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $15 to $20, and table packages are $750 to $2,000. Call 480-970-0500 to make a reservation.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball Lucky Strike and Gypsy Bar, 50 West Jefferson Street

These neighboring nightspots at CityScape will host a stylish costume ball with all the trimmings, including free party favors, a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, and music from DJ Lockdown and Johnny S. Everything starts at 8 p.m. Call 602-732-5490 for admission info and lane rental details.

Roaring 2020's New Year's Eve Party Kelly's at SouthBridge, 7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

Flappers and dapper cats are welcome to attend Kelly's Roaring 2020s New Year's Eve Party, which will feature tunes spun by DJ RoleModel, photo ops with classic Gatsby-era cars, and other fun. Swanky apparel highly encouraged at the event, which starts at 9 p.m. Table and bottle service prices vary. Call 480-201-4575 to make a reservation.

EXPAND Showing off the requisite attire at the Flannel Ball. Blake Bernard

2020 Homie Flannel Ball Between First and Second streets south of Roosevelt Row

Grab your favorite flannel shirt and head for Roosevelt Row for this yearly celebration that’s big on local art, music, and culture. Bands, hip-hop artists, and DJs like Amigara, Atreetalking, Dehga, and Third Seven will perform throughout the evening while an art show will display the works of Valley creatives. Meanwhile, there will be games like super beer pong and jumbo Jenga, tarot readings, beer from New Belgium Brewing and cocktails made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the inevitable midnight countdown.

Food trucks like Mein Man, Cheese E Wagon, Poffcakes, The Wild Thing, and Whitty's Chicken + Fish will be available. The ball begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 on the day of the event. A special five-course VIP dinner prepared by Chef Michael Babcock of Instrumental Hospitality will also be available for $195 per person. See this site for full details.

Nerdy New Year Party The Grid, 525 South Gilbert Road, Mesa

Geek out at this annual affair, which will include the chance to play The Grid’s wealth of video games while Minibosses, Kawaii Robot Shark, and The Rocket Knights perform. The theme is “Hindsight is 2020” and, as such, retro costumes are encouraged. Nerd out starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. Call 480-621-8088 for more info.

New Year's Eve Roaring ’20s Affair The Handlebar, 680 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Wanna-be Gatsbys will flock to Handlebar for its 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve celebration. Flappers and their fellas will be dressed in period-specific costumes while DJ Just-In and special guests will provide the soundtrack. A Champagne toast happens at midnight. Step back in time starting at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Raven's New Year's Eve Gala Talking Stick Resort, 9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale

Talking Stick’s showroom will be the setting for this annual high-style soiree put on by local events guru Raven Valdes. This year’s version features a “celestial” theme with a surfeit of shimmering decorations. Expect high-energy music of the pop and Top 40 variety from a live band and dance hits being spun by a DJ. There will also be two full bars, a balloon drop, party favors, and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Complimentary valet and self-parking will be available. Semi-formal to black-tie attire is requested. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $60 per person, and table seating starts at $95. Call 480-850-7734 or see ravenevents.com for more details.

NYE 2020 Party Varsity Tavern & Rodeo Ranch, 501 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

The NYE 2020 party will encompass both spots (as well as the OneOne Bar upstairs) and feature DJs, dancing, confetti cannons, deluxe party favors, and a Champagne toast at midnight. Everything gets going at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 to $15.

New Year's Eve revelers outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Scottsdale. Benjamin Leatherman

New Year’s Eve 2020 Party Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

This celebration will feature country and rock tunes spun by DJ Real, as well as an abundance of libations and plenty of urban cowboys in attendance. They’ll also have a big countdown at midnight. Y’all can stop by at 8 p.m. General admission is $20 per person. VIP table reservations are also available. Please call 480-382-1505 for more info.

Mambo Til Midnight Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue

Orkesta Mendoza featuring Salvador Duran will headline this Latin-themed affair, which starts at 8 p.m. and will also feature performances by touring act Bye Bye Lullaby and flamenco guitarist Cristobal Carrillo. DJ Musa Mind will spin Cubano, salsa, cumbia, merengue, and similar genres between sets. Vintage clothing is encouraged. Tickets are $20.

Music United Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Fundraiser

Pho Cao, 7346 East McDowell Road, Scottsdale

Folks will be dressed to the nines at Pho Cao’s 1920s-themed party, which will benefit local charity Music United Against Teen Bullying & Suicide. Local bands The Joeys, School of Rock Sugar Skulls, The Twits, and The Branches will perform cover sets featuring tunes from the last six decades. A special prize package will be awarded to one patron, and various giveaways will also be handed out. Rock on starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and under, $15 for ages 12 and up, and $20 at the door.

Hassle-Free NYE Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour, 1 West Jefferson Street

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour's proprietors are promising moderately sized crowds and expedient drink service to those who attend this party. A DJ will make the mood even more chill and the event, which kicks off at 8 p.m., will have a Moulin Rouge-inspired theme. Admission packages range from $65 for barstool seating to $295 for up to four people, a bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne, small bites, and more.

Disco Fovever NYE Bash Linger Longer Lounge, 6522 North 16th Street

Party like it's 1979 at the as DJ Paul Bearer and DJ Black Cat spin hits from the era, drink specials are offered all evening, and a Champagne toast happens at midnight. Disco-themed attire is strongly encouraged. Doors open at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.

EXPAND Patrons of C.A.S.A. Tempe. Benjamin Leatherman

NYE Block Party C.A.S.A. Tempe, 5 East Sixth Street, Tempe

The New Year’s Eve festivities at C.A.S.A. will happen both inside and outside. DJs will perform in the main room, partying will take place on both levels of its outdoor bar, and a portion of Sixth Street will be blocked off for the occasion. Gates open at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Intergalactic New Year's Eve Celebration

Clarendon Hotel, 401 West Clarendon Avenue

The celebration will be out this world on New Year’s Eve at the Clarendon, which kicks off at 8 p.m. The Sky Deck will host astronomers offering views of the cosmos as well as drinks from the bar and music from electric violinist Jonathan Levingston. Meanwhile, the Tranquilo Dining Room & Lounge will have chill vibes and sounds from DJ Le Yaqui and a special dinner menu for NYE. Out by the pool, a moonlight burlesque show will take place, and blues artist Shane Hall, DJ Andres, and local band 50 Foot Tall Woman will perform. A “duck drop” happens at midnight. General admission is $75. VIP cabanas are $250 and include various perks. Call 602-252-7363 for more info.

20/20 NYE Celebration Stacy's at Melrose, 4343 North Seventh Avenue

If you’re looking for a glimpse at what the year ahead might bring, Stacy’s will have fortune-tellers on hand at its party. If you’d rather have a clearer vision for the year ahead, they’ll also offer eyewear giveaways. Optical illusions, a pop-up drag show, a complimentary midnight toast, and sets by DJ Kirk Cummings are also planned. The festivities begin at 8 p.m., and there’s no cover.

New Year’s Eve Bash

Cactus Jack's, 4747 East Elliot Road

Led Zeppelin tribute Zeppapotapuss and Journey tribute Voyager will both perform at this event. They’ll also have party favors, a balloon drop, a light show, and midnight Champagne toast. The party starts at 6:30 p.m. Its $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Call 480-753-4733 for more details.

Gin & Jazz Preservation Party Rosson House, 113 North Sixth Street

This Prohibition-themed affair taking place in the courtyard of Historic Heritage Square will feature hot jazz and a cool vibe, as well as bathtub gin punch, hors d'oeuvres, and a “Roaring '20s” photo booth. Other activities include a 50/50 raffle and silent auction, a midnight Champagne toast, and more. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $125 for one person or $200 for two. Call 602-262-5070..

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.