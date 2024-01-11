Here's the full schedule for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024

Here's the music lineup with set times, which are of course subject to change:
Innings Festival: Feb. 23
- 12:35-1:20 p.m., TBA, Right Field Stage
- 1:20-2:05 p.m., Taipei Houston, Home Plate Stage
- 2:05-2:50 p.m., The Beaches, Right Field Stage
- 2:50-3:35 p.m., Bully, Home Plate Stage
- 3:35-4:35 p.m., Matt and Kim, Right Field Stage
- 4:40-5:40 p.m, 311, Home Plate Stage
- 5:45-6:45 p.m., Phantogram, Right Field Stage
- 6:50-8:05 p.m., Greta Van Fleet, Home Plate Stage
- 8:10-9:10 p.m., Jimmy Eat World, Right Field Stage
- 9:15-11 p.m., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Home Plate Stage
Innings Festival: Feb. 24
- 12:55-1:25 p.m., Nat & Alex Wolff, Right Field Stage
- 1:25-2:10 p.m., Finish Ticket, Home Plate Stage
- 2:10 p.m.-2:55 p.m., Miya Folick, Right Field Stage
- 2:55-3:55 p.m., Mac Saturn, Home Plate Stage
- 3:55-4:55 p.m., Cautious Clay, Right Field Stage
- 5-6 p.m., Young the Giant, Home Plate Stage
- 6:05-7:05 p.m., Cannon, Right Field Stage
- 7:10-8:10 p.m., Macklemore, Home Plate Stage
- 8:15-9:15 p.m., Third Eye Blind, Right Field Stage
- 9:20-11 p.m., Hozier, Home Plate Stage
Extra Innings Festival: March 1
- 12:35-1:05 p.m., The Takes, Home Plate Stage
- 1:05-1:35 p.m., Goodnight, Texas, Right Field
- 1:35-2:20 p.m., Kaitlin Butts, Home Plate Stage
- 2:20-3:05 p.m., Donavon Frankenreiter, Right Field Stage
- 3:05-4:05 p.m., Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Home Plate Stage
- 4:05-5:05 p.m., Shane Smith & The Saints, Right Field Stage
- 5:10-6:10 p.m., Elle King, Home Plate Stage
- 6:15-7:15 p.m., Charley Crockett, Right Field Stage
- 7:20-8:20 p.m., Ryan Bingham, Home Plate Stage
- 8:25-9:25 p.m., Turnpike Troubadours, Right Field Stage
- 9:30-11 p.m., Chris Stapleton, Home Plate Stage
Extra Innings Festival: March 2
- 12:35-1:20 p.m, Ben Goldsmith, Right Field Stage
- 1:20-2:05 p.m., Jade Bird, Home Plate Stage
- 2:05-2:50 p.m., Josiah & The Bonnevilles, Right Field Stage
- 2:50-3:35 p.m., Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, Home Plate Stage
- 3:35-4:35 p.m., Larkin Poe, Right Field Stage
- 4:40-5:40 p.m., Sheryl Crow, Home Plate Stage
- 5:45-6:45 p.m., Gin Blossoms, Right Field Stage
- 6:50-7:50 p.m., Noah Kahan, Home Plate Stage
- 7:55-8:55 p.m., Morgan Wade, Right Field Stage
- 9-11 p.m., Dave Matthews Band, Home Plate Stage
Both weekends of Innings Festival also include appearances by MLB players and live episodes of "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster." Here's the schedule of baseball happenings:
Innings Festival: Feb. 23
- 1:50-2:50 p.m. Eric Gagne, Speed Pitch
- 3:35-4:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 3:50-4:50 p.m., Brandon Webb, Speed Pitch
- 3:50-4:50 p.m., Andre Ethier, Batting Cage
- 5:45-6:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6-7 p.m., Matt Kemp, Batting Cage
Innings Festival: Feb. 24
- 2-3 p.m., Dontrelle Willis, Speed Pitch
- 2-3 p.m., Dave Stewart, Batting Cage
- 2:30-3:15 p.m., All-Star Jam Hosted by Jake Peavy, Left Field Stage
- 4-5 p.m., Luis Gonzalez, Speed Pitch
- 4-5 p.m., Jake Peavy, Batting Cage
- 4:10-4:55 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6:05-6:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6:15-7:15 p.m., Bret Saberhagen, Speed Pitch
Extra Innings Festival: March 1
- 2:05-3:05 p.m., Russ Ortiz, Speed Pitch
- 2:05-3:05 p.m., Eric Karros, Batting Cage
- 3:50-4:50 p.m., Rollie Fingers, Speed Pitch
- 3:50-4:50 p.m., Tim Raines, Batting Cage
- 4:05-4:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6-7 p.m., Adrian Gonzalez, Batting Cage
- 6:15-7 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
Extra Innings Festival: March 2
- 2:05-3:05 p.m., Ryan Braun, Batting Cage
- 3:50-4:35 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6-6:45 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
- 6:15-7:15 p.m., Bobby Valentine, Speed Pitch
- 6:15-7:15 p.m., Mark Mulder, Batting Cage
Tickets are currently on sale for Innings and Extra Innings. Single-day tickets for Feb. 23 are sold out except for the lower-level centerfield deck, which costs $405. A waitlist is available for single-day tickets for Feb. 23.
For a full rundown of ticket tiers and costs and to make a purchase, visit the Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival ticket pages.