 Tempe's Innings Festival releases full music and baseball schedule | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Festivals

Here's the full schedule for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024

Chris Stapleton, Luis Gonzalez, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brandon Webb: Here's when they'll all be at Innings Festival 2024.
January 11, 2024
Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the first night of Innings Festival 2024.
Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the first night of Innings Festival 2024. Clara Balzary
Share this:
Innings Festival announced on Thursday the schedule for both weekends of the event: Feb. 23 and 24, and the new Extra Innings weekend on March 1 and 2. Both weekends will be held at Tempe Beach Park.

Here's the music lineup with set times, which are of course subject to change:

Innings Festival: Feb. 23

  • 12:35-1:20 p.m., TBA, Right Field Stage
  • 1:20-2:05 p.m., Taipei Houston, Home Plate Stage
  • 2:05-2:50 p.m., The Beaches, Right Field Stage
  • 2:50-3:35 p.m., Bully, Home Plate Stage
  • 3:35-4:35 p.m., Matt and Kim, Right Field Stage
  • 4:40-5:40 p.m, 311, Home Plate Stage
  • 5:45-6:45 p.m., Phantogram, Right Field Stage
  • 6:50-8:05 p.m., Greta Van Fleet, Home Plate Stage
  • 8:10-9:10 p.m., Jimmy Eat World, Right Field Stage
  • 9:15-11 p.m., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Home Plate Stage

Innings Festival: Feb. 24

  • 12:55-1:25 p.m., Nat & Alex Wolff, Right Field Stage
  • 1:25-2:10 p.m., Finish Ticket, Home Plate Stage
  • 2:10 p.m.-2:55 p.m., Miya Folick, Right Field Stage
  • 2:55-3:55 p.m., Mac Saturn, Home Plate Stage
  • 3:55-4:55 p.m., Cautious Clay, Right Field Stage
  • 5-6 p.m., Young the Giant, Home Plate Stage
  • 6:05-7:05 p.m., Cannon, Right Field Stage
  • 7:10-8:10 p.m., Macklemore, Home Plate Stage
  • 8:15-9:15 p.m., Third Eye Blind, Right Field Stage
  • 9:20-11 p.m., Hozier, Home Plate Stage

Extra Innings Festival: March 1

  • 12:35-1:05 p.m., The Takes, Home Plate Stage
  • 1:05-1:35 p.m., Goodnight, Texas, Right Field
  • 1:35-2:20 p.m., Kaitlin Butts, Home Plate Stage
  • 2:20-3:05 p.m., Donavon Frankenreiter, Right Field Stage
  • 3:05-4:05 p.m., Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Home Plate Stage
  • 4:05-5:05 p.m., Shane Smith & The Saints, Right Field Stage
  • 5:10-6:10 p.m., Elle King, Home Plate Stage
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Charley Crockett, Right Field Stage
  • 7:20-8:20 p.m., Ryan Bingham, Home Plate Stage
  • 8:25-9:25 p.m., Turnpike Troubadours, Right Field Stage
  • 9:30-11 p.m., Chris Stapleton, Home Plate Stage
click to enlarge
Jimmy Eat World will appear during the second weekend of Innings Festival, known as Extra Innings.
Jim Louvau

Extra Innings Festival: March 2

  • 12:35-1:20 p.m, Ben Goldsmith, Right Field Stage
  • 1:20-2:05 p.m., Jade Bird, Home Plate Stage
  • 2:05-2:50 p.m., Josiah & The Bonnevilles, Right Field Stage
  • 2:50-3:35 p.m., Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, Home Plate Stage
  • 3:35-4:35 p.m., Larkin Poe, Right Field Stage
  • 4:40-5:40 p.m., Sheryl Crow, Home Plate Stage
  • 5:45-6:45 p.m., Gin Blossoms, Right Field Stage
  • 6:50-7:50 p.m., Noah Kahan, Home Plate Stage
  • 7:55-8:55 p.m., Morgan Wade, Right Field Stage
  • 9-11 p.m., Dave Matthews Band, Home Plate Stage

Both weekends of Innings Festival also include appearances by MLB players and live episodes of "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster." Here's the schedule of baseball happenings:

Innings Festival: Feb. 23

  • 1:50-2:50 p.m. Eric Gagne, Speed Pitch
  • 3:35-4:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Brandon Webb, Speed Pitch
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Andre Ethier, Batting Cage
  • 5:45-6:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6-7 p.m., Matt Kemp, Batting Cage

Innings Festival: Feb. 24

  • 2-3 p.m., Dontrelle Willis, Speed Pitch
  • 2-3 p.m., Dave Stewart, Batting Cage
  • 2:30-3:15 p.m., All-Star Jam Hosted by Jake Peavy, Left Field Stage
  • 4-5 p.m., Luis Gonzalez, Speed Pitch
  • 4-5 p.m., Jake Peavy, Batting Cage
  • 4:10-4:55 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6:05-6:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Bret Saberhagen, Speed Pitch

Extra Innings Festival: March 1

  • 2:05-3:05 p.m., Russ Ortiz, Speed Pitch
  • 2:05-3:05 p.m., Eric Karros, Batting Cage
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Rollie Fingers, Speed Pitch
  • 3:50-4:50 p.m., Tim Raines, Batting Cage
  • 4:05-4:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6-7 p.m., Adrian Gonzalez, Batting Cage
  • 6:15-7 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

Extra Innings Festival: March 2

  • 2:05-3:05 p.m., Ryan Braun, Batting Cage
  • 3:50-4:35 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6-6:45 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Bobby Valentine, Speed Pitch
  • 6:15-7:15 p.m., Mark Mulder, Batting Cage

Tickets are currently on sale for Innings and Extra Innings. Single-day tickets for Feb. 23 are sold out except for the lower-level centerfield deck, which costs $405. A waitlist is available for single-day tickets for Feb. 23.

For a full rundown of ticket tiers and costs and to make a purchase, visit the Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival ticket pages. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

Your guide to the Eagles concerts in Phoenix: tickets, parking, security

Touring Artists

Your guide to the Eagles concerts in Phoenix: tickets, parking, security

By Jennifer Goldberg
Totally Tubular Festival brings ’80s New Wave legends to Phoenix

Concerts

Totally Tubular Festival brings ’80s New Wave legends to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Country star Chris Lane will headline Chandler Ostrich Festival

Festivals

Country star Chris Lane will headline Chandler Ostrich Festival

By Jennifer Goldberg
David Bowie showed us all that it's OK to be yourself

Obituaries

David Bowie showed us all that it's OK to be yourself

By Tom Reardon
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation