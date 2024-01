Here's the full schedule for both weekends of Innings Festival 2024

Innings Festival: Feb. 23

12:35-1:20 p.m., TBA, Right Field Stage

1:20-2:05 p.m., Taipei Houston, Home Plate Stage

2:05-2:50 p.m., The Beaches, Right Field Stage

2:50-3:35 p.m., Bully, Home Plate Stage

3:35-4:35 p.m., Matt and Kim, Right Field Stage

4:40-5:40 p.m, 311, Home Plate Stage

5:45-6:45 p.m., Phantogram, Right Field Stage

6:50-8:05 p.m., Greta Van Fleet, Home Plate Stage

8:10-9:10 p.m., Jimmy Eat World, Right Field Stage

9:15-11 p.m., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Home Plate Stage



Innings Festival: Feb. 24

12:55-1:25 p.m., Nat & Alex Wolff, Right Field Stage

1:25-2:10 p.m., Finish Ticket, Home Plate Stage

2:10 p.m.-2:55 p.m., Miya Folick, Right Field Stage

2:55-3:55 p.m., Mac Saturn, Home Plate Stage

3:55-4:55 p.m., Cautious Clay, Right Field Stage

5-6 p.m., Young the Giant, Home Plate Stage

6:05-7:05 p.m., Cannon, Right Field Stage

7:10-8:10 p.m., Macklemore, Home Plate Stage

8:15-9:15 p.m., Third Eye Blind, Right Field Stage

9:20-11 p.m., Hozier, Home Plate Stage

Extra Innings Festival: March 1

12:35-1:05 p.m., The Takes, Home Plate Stage

1:05-1:35 p.m., Goodnight, Texas, Right Field

1:35-2:20 p.m., Kaitlin Butts, Home Plate Stage

2:20-3:05 p.m., Donavon Frankenreiter, Right Field Stage

3:05-4:05 p.m., Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Home Plate Stage

4:05-5:05 p.m., Shane Smith & The Saints, Right Field Stage

5:10-6:10 p.m., Elle King, Home Plate Stage

6:15-7:15 p.m., Charley Crockett, Right Field Stage

7:20-8:20 p.m., Ryan Bingham, Home Plate Stage

8:25-9:25 p.m., Turnpike Troubadours, Right Field Stage

9:30-11 p.m., Chris Stapleton, Home Plate Stage

click to enlarge Jimmy Eat World will appear during the second weekend of Innings Festival, known as Extra Innings. Jim Louvau

Extra Innings Festival: March 2

12:35-1:20 p.m, Ben Goldsmith, Right Field Stage

1:20-2:05 p.m., Jade Bird, Home Plate Stage

2:05-2:50 p.m., Josiah & The Bonnevilles, Right Field Stage

2:50-3:35 p.m., Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, Home Plate Stage

3:35-4:35 p.m., Larkin Poe, Right Field Stage

4:40-5:40 p.m., Sheryl Crow, Home Plate Stage

5:45-6:45 p.m., Gin Blossoms, Right Field Stage

6:50-7:50 p.m., Noah Kahan, Home Plate Stage

7:55-8:55 p.m., Morgan Wade, Right Field Stage

9-11 p.m., Dave Matthews Band, Home Plate Stage

1:50-2:50 p.m. Eric Gagne, Speed Pitch

3:35-4:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

3:50-4:50 p.m., Brandon Webb, Speed Pitch

3:50-4:50 p.m., Andre Ethier, Batting Cage

5:45-6:30 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6-7 p.m., Matt Kemp, Batting Cage

2-3 p.m., Dontrelle Willis, Speed Pitch

2-3 p.m., Dave Stewart, Batting Cage

2:30-3:15 p.m., All-Star Jam Hosted by Jake Peavy, Left Field Stage

4-5 p.m., Luis Gonzalez, Speed Pitch

4-5 p.m., Jake Peavy, Batting Cage

4:10-4:55 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6:05-6:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6:15-7:15 p.m., Bret Saberhagen, Speed Pitch

2:05-3:05 p.m., Russ Ortiz, Speed Pitch

2:05-3:05 p.m., Eric Karros, Batting Cage

3:50-4:50 p.m., Rollie Fingers, Speed Pitch

3:50-4:50 p.m., Tim Raines, Batting Cage

4:05-4:50 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6-7 p.m., Adrian Gonzalez, Batting Cage

6:15-7 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

2:05-3:05 p.m., Ryan Braun, Batting Cage

3:50-4:35 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6-6:45 p.m., "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster," Left Field Stage

6:15-7:15 p.m., Bobby Valentine, Speed Pitch

6:15-7:15 p.m., Mark Mulder, Batting Cage

Innings Festival announced on Thursday the schedule for both weekends of the event: Feb. 23 and 24, and the new Extra Innings weekend on March 1 and 2. Both weekends will be held at Tempe Beach Park.Here's the music lineup with set times, which are of course subject to change:Both weekends of Innings Festival also include appearances by MLB players and live episodes of "Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster." Here's the schedule of baseball happenings:Tickets are currently on sale for Innings and Extra Innings. Single-day tickets for Feb. 23 are sold out except for the lower-level centerfield deck, which costs $405. A waitlist is available for single-day tickets for Feb. 23.For a full rundown of ticket tiers and costs and to make a purchase, visit the Innings Festival and Extra Innings Festival ticket pages.