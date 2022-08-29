Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Week: ASU Football, Clueless, and More

Got plans this week? You might after checking out our rundown of what’s happening around the Valley from Monday, August 29, to Thursday, September 1. Your options include watching Arizona State University’s football team take the field at Tempe’s Sun Devil Stadium, creating a still-life painting at Curious Nature, or catching Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd on the silver screen.
Read on for more info or visit the Phoenix New Times’ event calendar for more things to do this week.
Harkins Theatres’ Tuesday Night Classics: Clueless
Bring up the Alicia Silverstone high school flick Clueless, and most folks will either cite it as one of the best films of the ‘90s or mention some of its better bits of dialogue (“Why should I listen to you? You're a virgin who can't drive!”) Both are valid reasons to love the movie, as is the fact it introduced the world at large to the joys of actor Paul Rudd (who seemingly hasn’t aged a day since its release). This week, you can catch Clueless at 17 different Harkins Theatres locations around the Valley when it screens on Tuesday, August 30. The showings, which are part of the chain’s Tuesday Night Classics series, start at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 online plus a $1.50 processing fee. A full list of participating theaters is available here.
In case the various skulls, taxidermied creatures, and other macabre objects contained within Curious Nature, 5032 North Central Avenue, didn’t already tip you off, the local “natural history emporium” and boutique doesn’t shy away from death. Instead, its owners take a somewhat Victorian-era view of the subject, embracing it as an inevitable consequence of life. Its décor and various creative workshops reflect this theme, including the monthly Still Life and Death Art Night. Attendees can paint, sketch, photograph, or artistically render a collection of specimens, skeletons, or other items from Curious Nature’s collection during the latest session from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 1. There's a $10 fee to participate and you’ll have to provide your own supplies. Click here for more info.
Arizona State University Football vs. Northern Arizona University
There aren’t many positives when it comes to Arizona State University football this year. Head coach Herm Edwards' program is under NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations. ASU also has lost a significant amount of its offense since last season due to turnover and had one of the worst recruiting classes in the Pac-12 Conference. As such, nobody’s predicting the Sun Devils to amount to much in 2022 (they’re near the bottom of a preseason media poll of the conference). Suffice it to say, ASU players and coaches will have a lot on their minds in the home opener against Northern Arizona University on Thursday, September 1, at Sun Devil Stadium, 500 East Veterans Way in Tempe. The Lumberjacks will be looking to beat a Pac-12 team for the second straight year (they upended the Arizona Wildcats last fall) as ASU quarterbacks Emory Jones and Paul Tyson (both of whom are transfers) will attempt to lead their team to victory. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17 via Ticketmaster’s resale marketplace.
When local DJs Wolfzie and Pootiecat step behind the mixers at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Thursday evenings, they dip into their collections of R&B, dream pop, electro, indie, and hip-hop jams. The result is the weekly Hard Times affair, which features either DJ playing artists and tracks from the aforementioned genres for your listening pleasure. This week’s edition on Thursday, September 1, will be a tribute to funk/progressive R&B bassist and singer-songwriter Thundercat. Expect to hear Wolfzie spinning such tunes as "Dragonball Durag," "Them Changes," "Black Qualls," and “Friend Zone” during the event, which starts at 10 p.m. Admission is free.
