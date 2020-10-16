Here's Where to Party Safely During Halloween Weekend 2020 in Phoenix

Under normal circumstances, Halloween is typically one of the most popular times of the year to party. But, as we all know, 2020 has been anything but normal.

That’s not to say there won’t be parties this year. While most of metro Phoenix’s bars and clubs have decided to sit this Halloween out, several local spots are going forward with plans to host celebrations or shindigs on Friday, October 30, or Saturday, October 31.

Many of these parties will have costume contests, prize giveaways, and drink specials. All will have a number of safety rules mandated by the Arizona Department of Health Services, including mandatory masks. We’ve included all of this info in the following list of parties happening around the Valley during Halloween weekend in 2020.

Alwun House 1204 East Roosevelt Street

602-253-7887

It wouldn’t be Halloween weekend without the annual Monsters Ball celebration at the Alwun House, which will take place on Saturday, October 31, and feature enforced social distancing and limited capacity. The arty affair will also include entertainment by sideshow/burlesque troupe Pain Proof Punks, as well as food and drinks, costumes, prizes, and more. Masks are required at all time. Patrons may view the Alwun House’s current “Monsters Menagerie” art show, but access to the gallery will be limited to 10 people at a time. Tickets are $200 for a group of four people with each group getting its own themed table. The ball goes from 7 to 11 p.m. Visit the Alwun House website for more information.

W Scottsdale Hotel 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

The hotel’s outdoor WET Deck on its second floor will host the stylish Yelloween celebration on Saturday, October 31, which will include cocktails, costumes, and more. Face coverings are required at all times and access to the event will be limited to W guests or those who rent a cabana or other VIP seating options (call 602-405-0099 or email vip@spellboundeg.com for more information). The event starts at 9 p.m.

O'Kelley's 2120 West Guadalupe Road, Mesa

480-756-6069

Local band Rock Addix will provide the soundtrack during the Halloween party at O'Kelley's on Saturday, October 31. Drinks specials will also be available and a costume contest for various cash prizes will be staged. The hours are from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Admission is free.

TT Roadhouse 2915 North 68th Street, Scottsdale

480-947-8723

The staff at this popular punk dive will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines (including mandatory masks and social distancing) during its annual Halloween party on Saturday, October 31. TT’s popular jukebox will provide the tunes and cash prizes will be awarded to patrons wearing the best costumes. The event starts at 10 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Club DWNTWN 702 North Central Avenue

This downtown Phoenix nightclub will be operating in “safe mode” during its Halloween Latin Party on Saturday, October 31, which means there will be mandatory masks, limited capacity, and social distancing, but no dance floor in operation. The celebration will also feature food and drinks, prizes for the best costumes, and bottle service. Doors open at 9 p.m.

Monastery Mesa 4810 East McKellips Road, Mesa

480-474-4477

Expect to encounter plenty of costumes at the Monastery's Halloween party, as spectacular getups are encouraged and patrons in the best outfits will be rewarded. Winners will be chosen by a vote and prizes include $175 in gift certificates. Local rock band Frosty and the Silver Tones will perform. Hours are from 5 to 11 p.m. and there’s no cover.