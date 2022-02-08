Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in February

The next few weeks are brimming with big shows and performances by famous names and living legends alike, including Slash, Gary Numan, Dinosaur Jr., Justin Bieber, Diplo, Sam Hunt, and Tyler, The Creator.
February will also see the return of annual events like the Phoenix Rock Lottery and the weekend-long Innings Festival, which will be headlined by Foo Fighters.
There’s also a lot more happening around the Valley when it comes to concerts. Don’t believe us? Then check out the following list or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online music listings.
Diplo at Coors Light Birds Nest
When talking about cultural icons and trendsetters, Thomas Wesley Pentz should definitely be at the forefront of that list. As the DJ and producer Diplo, he’s toured the world as both a solo artist and as a member of electronic dance music act Major Lazer. Diplo has performed at almost every major music festival in the world, taking his twerk-inducing music and energy to the masses of partygoers who relish the chance to shake their butts and bask in the positivity of his track selections and original compositions. He’s also managed to stay relevant by keeping up to date with every new meme, viral song, and dance music innovation, and sometimes creating a few of his own. Diplo is set take over the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, on Wednesday, February 9. The party starts at 3 p.m. and he’s scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Country music star Cole Swindell will open. Tickets are $75 to $285. Marco Torres
Drive-By Truckers at The Van BurenCo-founded by Patterson Hood, the son of David Hood from the highly influential Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Drive-By Truckers have been creating deeply meaningful Southern rock for more than 25 years now, including putting out two full-length records at the beginning of the decade. The Unraveling came out in January 2020 and was filled with songs of political angst, which the Truckers have dealt with quite seriously throughout their career. The New OK, which followed in October 2020, comprised outtakes from The Unraveling recordings and dealt less with politics and more with personal issues (and a cover of a Ramones song). Releasing these two companion albums in a single year allowed fans to see the many sides of the Drive-By Truckers, both in terms of music and lyrics. Their show on Thursday, February 10, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, will have opening support from singer/songwriter Ryley Walker. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $34. David Fletcher
Sam Hunt at Coors Light Birds NestIn 2020, country music superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore effort, Southside, and was scheduled to embark on a summer tour before it was scrapped by the pandemic. Fast forward almost two years later and the Georgia native will finally get the opportunity to showcase his latest tunes to his fanbase in Arizona, including hits like "Kinfolks," "Hard to Forget," and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s.” The 12-track album won critical acclaim, landing atop New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica's "Best Albums of 2020" list. Hunt will perform on Thursday, February 10, inside the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Hunt will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Country pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson opens and tickets are only available through resellers like Seat Geek or Stubhub. Jose D. Duran
Aurelio Voltaire at The Rebel LoungeAurelio Voltaire's music is described as "dark cabaret." Leaning on strong folk elements and combined with his powerful voice, this self-described Renaissance man (who has gone by the moniker Voltaire in the past) often focuses on the darker aspects of existence. If this Cuban-born artist isn’t singing about death and destruction, he’s alluding to it on songs such as "When You’re Evil." He could be crooning about the monsters under a young child’s bed or even what he would do if he could embody the Grim Reaper himself. His mischievous lyrics are mixed with his larger-than-life appearance (think The Cure's Robert Smith with better hair and darker eyeliner), which is what brings people back for more. But to be clear, he's not a "death metal" artist, but a folk artist who is thrilled by the stranger things in life. He’s due at the Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, on Saturday, February 12. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Barbara Smith
TobyMac at Gila River ArenaTobyMac has essentially cornered the market on Christian hip-hop. Sure, it'd be easy to say that might partially be due to lack of depth in the faith-based subgenre, but he's still managed to win Grammys with his inspirational verses. Sure, some of his albums (like 2015’s This Is Not a Test) might have more of an electronic dance music influence, but even if tobyMac is a bit more, uh, traditional, he's clearly intent on keeping up with music trends and adapting his sound accordingly. Catch him in concert on Saturday, February 12, at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale, with support from Crowder, Cochren and Co., CAIN, and Terrain. Tickets are $19.75 to $89.75. Matt Wood
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy at Arizona Federal Theatre
Why are there all of 12 songs on Slash’s new album? “Because that’s how many guitar solos he had written,” quipped a colleague. There may be something to that; it’s the famous top-hatted Les Paul enthusiast’s name on the album, Living the Dream, so why wouldn’t the music come first? Slash’s third album with former Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy holding the microphone, Dream is a mix of both vintage Iron Maiden/Dokken speed-metal and Slash’s previous, bluesier endeavors, amounting to an hour and change of satisfying, occasionally thrilling hard rock. There’s never any question about who’s steering this ship, that’s for sure. They’re due at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, on Tuesday, February 15. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $55 to $100. Chris Gray
Allman Family Revival at Arizona Federal Theatre
The annual Allman Family Revival tribute tour is returning to the road in celebration of Gregg Allman’s birthday. Launched by Devon Allman in 2017 as a tribute to his dad, the 19-city tour rolls into Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, on Thursday, February 17. What was initially began as a one-time family affair in honor of the elder Allman four years ago has become a fan favorite after word spread about the tour’s intense four-hour jam sessions and special appearances. Devon, who resembles his late father, promises a hot night. It will start with a warm-up set by his project with Duane Betts, the Allman Betts Band, before an all-star cast – including musicians Robert Randolph, North Mississippi Allstars’ Cody and Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Alex Orbison, Art Edmaiston, and blues guitarist Samantha Fish – performs. The music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $85. Nathalie Baret
Wale at The Van Buren
Wale has come a long way from the enthusiastic bounce-rap style that introduced him to the masses. Debuting in the mid-2000s, early tracks like "Rhyme of the Century," “Dig Dug (Shake It),” and “Breakdown” got the rapper attention in his hometown of Washington, D.C., and on the radar of Atlantic Records, who released his debut album Attention Deficit in 2009. He later sharpened his vernacular and defined his appeal with the release of his widely respected 2011 album, Ambition, and struck gold the following year with the single "Lotus Flower Bomb” and inspired a new class of rap to rise from the underground. Wale's lyrics, combined with a keen ear for proper beats, set him apart from everyone else in the game. More albums followed, including back-to-back Billboard favorites The Gifted in 2013 and 2015’s Seinfeld-inspired The Album About Nothing. Wale’s touring behind last year’s Folarin II and is scheduled to play The Van Buren, 401 West Indian School Road, on Thursday, February 17, with Guapdad and Cam Wallace. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $27 to $79. Ru Johnson
The Black MoodsLocal rock trio The Black Moods just don't stop. Even with their upcoming third album, Into the Night, in the can, they're currently in California working on even more recordings. But they'll be back home in time for their big show on Saturday, February 19, at Talking Stick Resort & Casino.
The band says the setlist isn't quite firmed up for the 8 p.m. show, but Josh Kennedy, Jordan Hoffman, and Chico Diaz will undoubtedly play hits from their 2020 album, Sunshine, plus some of the singles off the new album, like "She Gets Out." Those who were lucky enough to snag VIP access will get to see a sneak peek of the video for the next single, "Saturday Night," which will be available on YouTube on Friday, February 26. Tickets are $25 to $50. Jennifer Goldberg