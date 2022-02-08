Support Us

Here Are the Biggest Concerts Coming to Phoenix in February

February 8, 2022 9:10AM

Tyler, The Creator is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, February 8, at Footprint Center. Luis "Panch" Perez
Love checking out live music in Phoenix? Then consider February’s concert calendar a Valentine of sorts. And it’s addressed to you.

The next few weeks are brimming with big shows and performances by famous names and living legends alike, including Slash, Gary Numan, Dinosaur Jr., Justin Bieber, Diplo, Sam Hunt, and Tyler, The Creator.

February will also see the return of annual events like the Phoenix Rock Lottery and the weekend-long Innings Festival, which will be headlined by Foo Fighters.

There’s also a lot more happening around the Valley when it comes to concerts. Don’t believe us? Then check out the following list or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online music listings.

Diplo is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, February 9, at the Coors Light Birds Nest.
Shane Lopeges

Diplo at Coors Light Birds Nest

When talking about cultural icons and trendsetters, Thomas Wesley Pentz should definitely be at the forefront of that list. As the DJ and producer Diplo, he’s toured the world as both a solo artist and as a member of electronic dance music act Major Lazer. Diplo has performed at almost every major music festival in the world, taking his twerk-inducing music and energy to the masses of partygoers who relish the chance to shake their butts and bask in the positivity of his track selections and original compositions. He’s also managed to stay relevant by keeping up to date with every new meme, viral song, and dance music innovation, and sometimes creating a few of his own. Diplo is set take over the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, on Wednesday, February 9. The party starts at 3 p.m. and he’s scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Country music star Cole Swindell will open. Tickets are $75 to $285. Marco Torres
The lineup of Drive-By Truckers, including (from left to right) Brad Morgan, Patterson Hood, Matt Patton, Mike Cooley, and Jay Gonzalez.
Andy Tennille

Drive-By Truckers at The Van Buren

Co-founded by Patterson Hood, the son of David Hood from the highly influential Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Drive-By Truckers have been creating deeply meaningful Southern rock for more than 25 years now, including putting out two full-length records at the beginning of the decade. The Unraveling came out in January 2020 and was filled with songs of political angst, which the Truckers have dealt with quite seriously throughout their career. The New OK, which followed in October 2020, comprised outtakes from The Unraveling recordings and dealt less with politics and more with personal issues (and a cover of a Ramones song). Releasing these two companion albums in a single year allowed fans to see the many sides of the Drive-By Truckers, both in terms of music and lyrics. Their show on Thursday, February 10, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, will have opening support from singer/songwriter Ryley Walker. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $34. David Fletcher
Country pop singer Sam Hunt.
Courtesy of UMG Nashville

Sam Hunt at Coors Light Birds Nest

In 2020, country music superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore effort, Southside, and was scheduled to embark on a summer tour before it was scrapped by the pandemic. Fast forward almost two years later and the Georgia native will finally get the opportunity to showcase his latest tunes to his fanbase in Arizona, including hits like "Kinfolks," "Hard to Forget," and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s.” The 12-track album won critical acclaim, landing atop New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica's "Best Albums of 2020" list. Hunt will perform on Thursday, February 10, inside the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Hunt will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Country pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson opens and tickets are only available through resellers like Seat Geek or Stubhub. Jose D. Duran
Aurelio Voltaire is one spooky dude.
13th Floor Entertainment

Aurelio Voltaire at The Rebel Lounge

Aurelio Voltaire's music is described as "dark cabaret." Leaning on strong folk elements and combined with his powerful voice, this self-described Renaissance man (who has gone by the moniker Voltaire in the past) often focuses on the darker aspects of existence. If this Cuban-born artist isn’t singing about death and destruction, he’s alluding to it on songs such as "When You’re Evil." He could be crooning about the monsters under a young child’s bed or even what he would do if he could embody the Grim Reaper himself. His mischievous lyrics are mixed with his larger-than-life appearance (think The Cure's Robert Smith with better hair and darker eyeliner), which is what brings people back for more. But to be clear, he's not a "death metal" artist, but a folk artist who is thrilled by the stranger things in life. He’s due at the Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, on Saturday, February 12. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Barbara Smith

TobyMac at Gila River Arena

TobyMac has essentially cornered the market on Christian hip-hop. Sure, it'd be easy to say that might partially be due to lack of depth in the faith-based subgenre, but he's still managed to win Grammys with his inspirational verses. Sure, some of his albums (like 2015’s This Is Not a Test) might have more of an electronic dance music influence, but even if tobyMac is a bit more, uh, traditional, he's clearly intent on keeping up with music trends and adapting his sound accordingly. Catch him in concert on Saturday, February 12, at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale, with support from Crowder, Cochren and Co., CAIN, and Terrain. Tickets are $19.75 to $89.75. Matt Wood
The crowd was most excited to see Slash.
Jim Louvau

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy at Arizona Federal Theatre

Why are there all of 12 songs on Slash’s new album? “Because that’s how many guitar solos he had written,” quipped a colleague. There may be something to that; it’s the famous top-hatted Les Paul enthusiast’s name on the album, Living the Dream, so why wouldn’t the music come first? Slash’s third album with former Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy holding the microphone, Dream is a mix of both vintage Iron Maiden/Dokken speed-metal and Slash’s previous, bluesier endeavors, amounting to an hour and change of satisfying, occasionally thrilling hard rock. There’s never any question about who’s steering this ship, that’s for sure. They’re due at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, on Tuesday, February 15. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $55 to $100. Chris Gray

The Allman Betts Band is scheduled to perform on Thursday, December 16, at Arizona Federal Theatre.
Big Hassle Media

Allman Family Revival at Arizona Federal Theatre

The annual Allman Family Revival tribute tour is returning to the road in celebration of Gregg Allman’s birthday. Launched by Devon Allman in 2017 as a tribute to his dad, the 19-city tour rolls into Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, on Thursday, February 17. What was initially began as a one-time family affair in honor of the elder Allman four years ago has become a fan favorite after word spread about the tour’s intense four-hour jam sessions and special appearances. Devon, who resembles his late father, promises a hot night. It will start with a warm-up set by his project with Duane Betts, the Allman Betts Band, before an all-star cast – including musicians Robert Randolph, North Mississippi Allstars’ Cody and Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Alex Orbison, Art Edmaiston, and blues guitarist Samantha Fish – performs. The music kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38.50 to $85. Nathalie Baret

Wale at The Van Buren

Wale has come a long way from the enthusiastic bounce-rap style that introduced him to the masses. Debuting in the mid-2000s, early tracks like "Rhyme of the Century," “Dig Dug (Shake It),” and “Breakdown” got the rapper attention in his hometown of Washington, D.C., and on the radar of Atlantic Records, who released his debut album Attention Deficit in 2009. He later sharpened his vernacular and defined his appeal with the release of his widely respected 2011 album, Ambition, and struck gold the following year with the single "Lotus Flower Bomb” and inspired a new class of rap to rise from the underground. Wale's lyrics, combined with a keen ear for proper beats, set him apart from everyone else in the game. More albums followed, including back-to-back Billboard favorites The Gifted in 2013 and 2015’s Seinfeld-inspired The Album About Nothing. Wale’s touring behind last year’s Folarin II and is scheduled to play The Van Buren, 401 West Indian School Road, on Thursday, February 17, with Guapdad and Cam Wallace. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $27 to $79. Ru Johnson
The Black Moods are headlining Talking Stick Resort & Casino on February 19.
Jim Louvau

The Black Moods

Local rock trio The Black Moods just don't stop. Even with their upcoming third album, Into the Night, in the can, they're currently in California working on even more recordings. But they'll be back home in time for their big show on Saturday, February 19, at Talking Stick Resort & Casino.

The band says the setlist isn't quite firmed up for the 8 p.m. show, but Josh Kennedy, Jordan Hoffman, and Chico Diaz will undoubtedly play hits from their 2020 album, Sunshine, plus some of the singles off the new album, like "She Gets Out." Those who were lucky enough to snag VIP access will get to see a sneak peek of the video for the next single, "Saturday Night," which will be available on YouTube on Friday, February 26. Tickets are $25 to $50. Jennifer Goldberg
The members of Deafheaven.
ANTI Records

Deafheaven at The Rebel Lounge

One of the most controversial, nontraditional, and high-profile groups in the greater metal scene, Deafheaven first gained attention for their 2013 record Sunbather and its 2015 followup, New Bermuda. Both albums exhibited an intense mix of black metal vocals; shoegaze-influenced production; heavy, major-key guitar riffs; and intense, poetic lyrics that gained attention from mainstream music publications like Pitchfork and earned scorn from black metal traditionalists. Beyond awards or criticism, the music is simply devastating in its impact. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award, toured with the likes of Russian Circles and Baroness, and released a couple of other critically adored albums, including 2021’s Infinite Granite. They’re scheduled to hit The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, on Tuesday, February 22, with local support from Holy Fawn and Midwife. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is $23. Douglas Markowitz
Justin Bieber is going to give his world tour a second try.
Joe Termini

Justin Bieber at Gila River Arena

Justin Bieber's world tour, which was originally planned to begin in May 2020, is set to finally kick off this month. However, the rescheduled tour has undergone some changes (owing to the fact it's now two years later) including dropping and adding various dates, and even updating its focus to his most recent album, 2021’s Billboard-topping Justice. Bieber's stop in the Valley has also changed venues since it was first announced, as it’s moved from Glendale’s State Farm Stadium to the neighboring Gila River Arena and will now take place on Tuesday, February 22. JADEN, Eddie Benjamin, and ¿Téo? will open the 7:30 p.m. concerts. Tickets are $89.50 to $623. Malvika Padin and Benjamin Leatherman
The members of Dinosaur Jr.
Cara Totman

Dinosaur Jr. at Crescent Ballroom

Formed back in the '80s, Dinosaur Jr. bridged the gap between the epic guitar riffage of their '70s hard rock influences and the DIY ethos of their art-punk contemporaries like Sonic Youth. Despite the undeniable mastery of albums like You're Living All Over Me, leader J Mascis became known for his controlling nature, and tempers frayed in the band until the trio eventually splintered apart. Bassist Lou Barlow formed his equally celebrated band Sebadoh, drummer Murph joined The Lemonheads, and Mascis hired new personnel for a string of major-label records in the '90s before calling it quits. In 2005, the original lineup of Mascis, Barlow, and Murph re-formed, and have since released five studio albums, including the well-regarded Farm and I Bet On Sky, as well as last year’s Sweep It Into Space. They’re scheduled to visit Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Wednesday, February 23. While the 8 p.m. concert is ostensibly sold out, you can buy tickets through resellers. Douglas Markowitz
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Shane Doyle

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Musical Instrument Museum

By the time Paul Simon featured Ladysmith Black Mambazo on his 1986 album Graceland, the a cappella group, led by founder Joseph Shabalala, had been together for more than two decades and had established itself as the most successful singing group in South Africa. The band was already rather prolific before teaming up with Simon, and in the 35-plus years since Graceland, Ladysmith has released a slew of recordings. Sixteen of those have been nominated for Grammys, including a 2016 nomination for Best World Music Album for Music From Inala. The album, which was recorded live around the United Kingdom and Moscow, provides insight into just how powerful and uplifting Ladysmith Black Mambazo can be in a live setting. Experience it for yourself when they come to the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, for a two-night stint on Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24. Performances start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $54.50 to $74.50. Jon Solomon
Throwback to a previous Innings Festival in Tempe.
Kelsee Becker

Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park

Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, caters to a decidedly different crowd: the horde of baseball fans that invade every year for spring training. This year’s edition on Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27, features a lineup that's a mix of indie rock (St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, and Caamp) and a few choices that are decidedly, uh, safe (Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, and My Morning Jacket). Other bands in this year’s lineup include Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, The Dip, Del Water Gap, Girlhouse, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt and Kim, Nothing But Thieves, and Jade Bird. Several former MLB players will make appearances as well. Gates open at 1 p.m. both days and general admission tickets start at $149 per day. Douglas Markowitz
The legendary Gary Numan.
BB Gun Press

Gary Numan at Crescent Ballroom

Gary Numan is an electronic music pioneer and survivor. Although he’s best known for his early career singles “Cars,” “Down in the Park” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” he’s carved out a long trail of albums and tours ever since. Mixing synthesizers with dance beats and minor keys, he’s inspired plenty of artists, from Foo Fighters to Fear Factory to Marilyn Manson. He’s touring off his most recent release, 2021’s climate-change-themed album Intruder, and will take to the main stage at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Monday, February 28, with an opening set by electronic act I Speak Machine. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available on the secondary market. Eric Grubbs
