Madonna's Celebration Concert Tour Is Stopping in Phoenix This Summer

In a year absolutely stuffed with big concert tours, the announcement of another was made today.
In honor of four decades of her musical career, Madonna is embarking on a 35-city world tour. And Phoenix is on the schedule.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour will hit Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, July 22. The supporting act is Bob the Drag Queen.
The pop superstar, who is the best-selling solo female artist of all time, announced the tour with a five-minute YouTube video packed with cameos by celebrities like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Amy Schumer that was inspired by the Madonna: Truth or Dare documentary.
For the Phoenix show, presale for Legacy members of Madonna's Icon fan club goes live on Madonna's website at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The Citi cardmember presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. A Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, and the official sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27.
The full list of North American shows is below.
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena