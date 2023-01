Madonna's Celebration Concert Tour Is Stopping in Phoenix This Summer

Holiday. Celebrate.In a year absolutely stuffed with big concert tours, the announcement of another was made today.In honor of four decades of her musical career, Madonna is embarking on a 35-city world tour. And Phoenix is on the schedule.Madonna: The Celebration Tour will hit Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, July 22. The supporting act is Bob the Drag Queen.The pop superstar, who is the best-selling solo female artist of all time, announced the tour with a five-minute YouTube video packed with cameos by celebrities like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Amy Schumer that was inspired by thedocumentary.For the Phoenix show, presale for Legacy members of Madonna's Icon fan club goes live on Madonna's website at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 23. The Citi cardmember presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24. A Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, and the official sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27.The full list of North American shows is below.Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers ArenaTue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge ArenaTue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaThu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK CenterSun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy CenterWed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseSat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars ArenaMon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints ArenaWed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United CenterSun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaSat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre BellWed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenThu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square GardenWed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD GardenSat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One ArenaTue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm ArenaThu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaSat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade ArenaWed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterMon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines CenterThu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATXWed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaWed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterSat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena