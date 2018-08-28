New Times Is Looking for Music Writers

Phoenix New Times wants you (yes, you!) to write for us.

We are looking for new writers to help us cover music here in the Valley and beyond. From mega-tours to underground parties, we want to be the most comprehensive musical voice for the Phoenix area, and you can help us.

If you can balance knowledge of who’s on the charts with who’s coming up in the local scene, and if you can you can write well, write clean, and turn in your stories by deadline, you might just have what it takes.

Writers interested in hip-hop and dance music, as well as music not in English, are encouraged to apply. POC, female, LGBTQ+, and disabled candidates are especially welcome, as are young writers (‘90s kids, where y’all at?). Ability to speak more than one language is helpful, but not required.

To be considered, you will need:

• A resume

• Three writing samples (published work preferred) as either email attachments or links to stories online

• Two pitches of stories you'd like to write for New Times

Please send the above to Culture Editor Doug Markowitz at douglas.markowitz@newtimes.com. Applications missing any of the above items will not be considered. Good luck.