'Stay' for These Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

If the headline didn't give it away, Lisa Loeb is coming to Tempe for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019.

If you're a music fan who promised yourself that this would be the year you finish your holiday shopping early, then you're about to break your promise.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 has announced its releases for its annual event taking place on Friday, November 29, and there is something for everyone on your nice list.

For those unfamiliar with the occasion, Record Store Day Black Friday is similar to its sister celebration in April. There are special albums, singles, CDs, and books that can only found in independent record stores on the busiest shopping day of the year.

If you're looking for a place to "stay" after all the Thanksgiving holiday hullabaloo, head to Zia Records' Tempe location, located at 3201 South Mill Avenue in Tempe. Lisa Loeb will be making an appearance at 1 p.m. to promote the vinyl re-release of her hit "Stay (I Missed You)," made popular by the 1994 film Reality Bites. The first 10 shoppers who pick up the 12-inch single will get a signed test pressing of the record.

Happy @recordstoreday Black Friday! Join us 11/29 to celebrate the #RSDBF release of @LisaLoeb's "Stay (I Missed You) 25th Anniversary." Lisa will perform an intimate acoustic set at Zia Records Tempe and sign copies of her limited single. RSVP Now: https://t.co/nAm4mcnPlq pic.twitter.com/sLWksmzjp2 — (@ZiaRecords) October 8, 2019

If you're still reeling from Eddie Vedder's performance at Innings Festival in Tempe, then you'll enjoy the first-ever vinyl release of his band Pearl Jam's MTV Unplugged, which features stripped-back versions of songs from their classic album Ten.

Other highlights include an early mixtape from Cardi B getting the vinyl treatment along with Lizzo's Coconut Oil EP. Dave Matthews Band will be putting out a five LP box set of live music. Todd Rundgren will take on Squeeze. Nick Lowe and Wilco are releasing a new take on the hit "Cruel to be Kind." For the cinephiles on your list, there will be vinyl releases from Star Wars composer John Williams and music from Desperado, Matrix Reloaded, and Matrix Revolutions.

Local stores participating in Record Store Day Black Friday include Stinkweeds and Zia Records. Be sure to check Record Store Day's website for any other locations and a complete list of releases.