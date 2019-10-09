 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
If the headline didn't give it away, Lisa Loeb is coming to Tempe for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019.
If the headline didn't give it away, Lisa Loeb is coming to Tempe for Record Store Day Black Friday 2019.
Juan Patino

'Stay' for These Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

Jason Keil | October 9, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

If you're a music fan who promised yourself that this would be the year you finish your holiday shopping early, then you're about to break your promise.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 has announced its releases for its annual event taking place on Friday, November 29, and there is something for everyone on your nice list.

For those unfamiliar with the occasion, Record Store Day Black Friday is similar to its sister celebration in April. There are special albums, singles, CDs, and books that can only found in independent record stores on the busiest shopping day of the year.

If you're looking for a place to "stay" after all the Thanksgiving holiday hullabaloo, head to Zia Records' Tempe location, located at 3201 South Mill Avenue in Tempe. Lisa Loeb will be making an appearance at 1 p.m. to promote the vinyl re-release of her hit "Stay (I Missed You)," made popular by the 1994 film Reality Bites. The first 10 shoppers who pick up the 12-inch single will get a signed test pressing of the record.

If you're still reeling from Eddie Vedder's performance at Innings Festival in Tempe, then you'll enjoy the first-ever vinyl release of his band Pearl Jam's MTV Unplugged, which features stripped-back versions of songs from their classic album Ten.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater 1 East Main Street Mesa AZ 85201
    1 East Main Street, Mesa AZ 85201

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Mainstage at Chandler Center For The Arts 250 N Arizona Ave Chandler AZ 85225
    250 N Arizona Ave, Chandler AZ 85225

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix 308 N. 2nd Avenue Phoenix AZ 85003
    308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85003

Other highlights include an early mixtape from Cardi B getting the vinyl treatment along with Lizzo's Coconut Oil EP. Dave Matthews Band will be putting out a five LP box set of live music. Todd Rundgren will take on Squeeze. Nick Lowe and Wilco are releasing a new take on the hit "Cruel to be Kind." For the cinephiles on your list, there will be vinyl releases from Star Wars composer John Williams and music from Desperado, Matrix Reloaded, and Matrix Revolutions.

Local stores participating in Record Store Day Black Friday include Stinkweeds and Zia Records. Be sure to check Record Store Day's website for any other locations and a complete list of releases.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >