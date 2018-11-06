Live Election Blog: County Recorder Says Only 'Run of the Mill' Problems So Far

Help create Arizona history: Get out and vote.

Most Arizonans already have. But many who registered still haven't voted by mail or dropped off an early ballot. Not all of them will vote. Do not join that politically impotent group. Get off your ass, find your voting station, and cast that ballot.

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Results should start pouring in at 8 p.m. today. Some results may be too close to call tonight, and especially close races may not be called until Thursday, November 8.

The Phoenix mayoral race may enter a runoff, which means no candidate received a minimum of 50 percent of the vote. If this were to happen, the top two candidates would face off again in March.

Click here to find your polling place. Maricopa County voters, click here to access the County Recorder's District Locator site.

If you did not mail in your early ballot, you can drop it off at any polling location today. And you get to skip the line, too. Click here to find the drop-off location closest to you.

Check back here for updates on this historic, gut-wrenching, fun, nail-biter of a day.

12:28 p.m. Turnout, man

In a midday update, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said 127,291 voters in the county have cast ballots as of 11:50 a.m. Fontes also said the county experienced a system-wide “slowdown” minutes before noon. He said the system went offline for “a total of five minutes.”

State officials have counted about 1.63 million early ballots for Arizona voters, or about 75 percent of estimates, according to analyst Garrett Archer. About 41 percent of those voters are Republicans, 34 percent are Democrats, and 24 percent are independents. The average age of those voters is 61.

.@SecretaryReagan Early ballot update for Election Day: 1.63MM in. (75%- 76% est.) Parties: GOP 41.2% DEM 34% OTH 24.1% (+7.2R). Women are estimated at 51.3% of the electorate. Median age hold at 61, average down to 57.9. https://t.co/OU4JNhQPf4 — The AZ Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 6, 2018

12 p.m. Lines are growing at a polling center at Arizona State University in Tempe.



Line at the @ASU on campus polling location is growing by the min!! #youthvote is coming out in full force and will make all the difference in this years midterms. @NextGenAmerica AZ team helping keep students in line pic.twitter.com/to6zQVKPJ9 — Belén Sisa (@belensisaw) November 6, 2018

Cami Jetta, a communications assistant with NextGen America, estimated the line to be anywhere from 70 to 100 people, the vast majority of them students. It had grown since she arrived at 9 a.m., she said, adding that at least 400 people had already voted, based on the number of “I voted” stickers that were given away — which have since run out.

The good news is, the wait doesn’t appear too lengthy. “It’s actually moving relatively quickly,” Jetta said of the line.

A significant number of provisional ballots are being cast at ASU, according to Jetta. Another of NextGen’s organizers was taking names of those who’d voted provisionally, and shortly before noon the list had accumulated more than 100 names. Provisional ballots are given to voters who aren’t registered, who aren’t on the polling location’s roster, or who can’t provide valid identification.

11:50 a.m. Republicans harp on voting problems

Jonathan Lines, chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, put out a news release slamming Fontes and Maricopa County elections for the voting problems seen this morning.

"Unfortunately, the AZGOP has been made aware of multiple issues at polling locations throughout Maricopa Country, which is reminiscent of the issues we saw on Election Day during the primary season," Lines said in the statement. "County Recorder Adrian Fontes deflected the blame of those problems onto external vendors and promised that this issues would not persist. While Democrats would be quick to allege 'voter suppression' I consider this a matter of voter integrity.

"Given that this is Election Day, we must turn to solutions and what the Arizona Republican Party can offer as a resource."

As noted below, Fontes said at a news conference an hour ago that Election Day problems were "run-of-the-mill."

Adrian Fontes wants YOU to vote. Screenshot/ Facebook Live

10:24 a.m.: 86,000 ballots cast so far.

During an update at his office, with workers busily tabulating early ballots behind him, County Recorder Adrian Fontes told reporters that the problems at polling places have been mostly resolved. He argued that today’s election operations have played out very differently than the chaotic August primary, when issues plagued polling places.

“What we’ve experienced so far is a typical election day, with typical run-of-the-mill problems,” Fontes said. However, he didn’t have an update to provide on the polling place in Chandler that was foreclosed yesterday night, which forced his office to send people to vote at Chandler City Hall.

Check-in times today have been quick, around one minute per voter, he said. Glitches at other polling places “are all either completely ameliorated or ready to go,” Fontes said.

As for turnout, Fontes said that the election is looking more like a presidential election in terms of the number of ballots cast. Over 86,000 votes have been cast as of 9:50 a.m. today, a figure that doesn’t include early votes or ballots that were turned in late.

“That’s an amazing turnout so far,” Fontes said. He compared Tuesday’s turnout to the 2016 election, when there were about 350,000 ballots cast over the course of the entire day.

Fontes reminded voters – and we, too, will remind you – that as long as you are in line to vote at your polling place when the clock strikes 7 p.m., you can still cast your ballot.



9:52 a.m. The AZSOS site is back up.

That's how you fix a problem.

9:43 a.m.: The Arizona Secretary of State website is down.

The one day people will be on the site, it is down. Screenshot/ AZSOS

9:34 a.m.: The director of Progress Now Arizona tweeted anti-Trump banners spotted across the Valley.

Hearing these banners are up across the valley- West side and Downtown #electionday pic.twitter.com/FZu1N2RNKJ — Josselyn Berry (@joss_berry) November 6, 2018

8:46 a.m.

We went live with David Garcia on Facebook while he was handing out coffee to patrons at Fair Trade Cafe in downtown Phoenix.

8:46 A.M.: Fontes reports the Chandler location is back online:



UPDATE: Polling location will remain at Golf Academy of America at 2031 N Arizona Ave, we now have access to the building and are getting power turned on now. — Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) November 6, 2018

8 a.m.

More problems were reported. This Twitter user's complaint was echoed by other voters being interviewed on TV news this morning:

8am and in what is becoming a reoccurring theme on #ElectionDay, there are problems in Maricopa County. Printers are down at my polling place in Ahwatukee and lines are forming. @azcentral #Election2018 #ElectionDayAZ pic.twitter.com/zg174S2d8n — Char (@curryalley) November 6, 2018

7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: We are advising voters assigned to the Polling Place at 2031 N. Arizona Ave in Gila Precinct to use the Chandler City Hall Vote Center, at 175 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler due to building access issues. We will keep you posted. #Vote #ElectionDay — Adrian Fontes (@RecorderFontes) November 6, 2018

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told news stations that a polling site being rented by the county had been foreclosed on the previous night, which left election equipment behind a locked door. While officials attempted to obtain a court order that would allow them entry, Fontes told affected voters to use the Chandler City Hall Vote Center.

Fontes told Fox 10 (KSAZ-TV) News on Monday night that 72 polling places might not be ready for the 6 a.m. opening today.