10 Favorite Happy Hours in Greater Phoenix

Sometimes, a good happy hour with friends or colleagues — or the extra-special people who have become both — can make your entire workweek. It’s a time to loosen your collar and slap tables at the punchline, but sometimes this is easier to do when you’re paying a decent price for drinks, parking, and a good atmosphere.

Now that we’ve set the scene, we have some news: November 12 is National Happy Hour Day. We want you to celebrate fully and unfettered, so here’s a guide to some of the best happy spots and deals across the Valley.

Get ready to countdown your workday.

Bri 2221 North Seventh Street



This house restaurant in the Coronado neighborhood offers delectable small plates and outdoor seating. The patio consists of picnic-style booths, sunshades, heaters, and of course, swooping bistro lights, all while inside, the setting is cozy, quaint, and welcoming. The food is good at Bri, but the drinks and snacks are better. Be sure to try the Bri Paloma, and do not sleep on those honey butter chips. The eatery is closed Sunday and Monday, so plan for that happy hour happening Tuesday through Saturday. And by the way, Wednesday is all-hours happy hour pricing. Expect $2 off beer and house cocktails, $5 glasses of Spanish wine, or $20 bottles.

EXPAND Cocktails, nuts, and deals during Good Citizens Social. Lauren Cusimano

Citizen Public House 7111 East Fifth Avenue, Scottsdale



When tiki culture was hot in Phoenix (much more than it is now), Trader Vic’s was definitely the spot. The space is now Citizen Public House and is still marked by the structural steeple at the entrance off Fifth Avenue. A great time to visit the middle-of-the-room bar is during Good Citizens Social, held daily from 4 to 6 p.m. Order up some Heirloom Popcorn or rosemary roasted nuts while waiting for your cocktail to be hand-made right in front of you — usually. Barrel-aged cocktails are $6, as is the cocktail of the day, while draft beer is half price and featured wine is $5 a glass.

EXPAND A house cocktail from Cornish Pasty Co. Lauren Cusimano

Cornish Pasty Co. Multiple Locations



Whether you’re visiting the original location on University Drive, just east of Hardy Road, the narrow location on Mill Avenue, or the multistory downtown spot, Cornish Pasty Co. always has a good bar. Beer, check. Wine, sure. Mixed drink, of course. But also, a small lineup of incredible house cocktails. The signature cocktails change now and then, but happy hour is usually going from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some weekend specials to boot. Expect $5 house wines and bubbles, $4 cocktails, and $3 draft beers.

EXPAND The "Greekiest" happy hour in the west Valley offers food specials on favorite dishes like the calamari. Lauren Cusimano

Dino's Greek & Italian Grill and Bar 1550 North Dysart Road, Goodyear



This family-owned Greek and Italian restaurant is literally nestled among the chains of Goodyear. It’s also not a bad place to grab a drink, claiming to have one of the "Greekiest" happy hours in the west Valley. The place? It’s Dino's Greek & Italian Grill & Bar. Food and drink specials run daily, from 2 to 8 p.m. That’s six hours a day, seven days a week. Food specials include bruschetta, calamari, and wings, plus pizza, pasta, and slider deals. And they pour them up to 16 ounces at the bar, as draft beers include Michelob Ultra and Four Peaks Hop Knot, ranging from $2.75 to $3.75. And during happy hour, no martini will run you north of $7.

EXPAND The indelible South American Sour with the Korean Galbi lettuce cups at The Dressing Room. Lauren Cusimano

The Dressing Room 214 East Roosevelt Street



Housed inside monOrchid, right next to Be Coffee on Roosevelt Row, The Dressing Room is a mini eatery that has two dog-friendly patios and a full bar. The Dressing Room’s happy hour is ideal. It’s daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and offers half off all beer, wine, and liquor. The amazing signature cocktails are half off, meaning it’s $5 for the indelible South American Sour and the picturesque Rosemary & The Sage cocktail. And if you're feeling peckish, try the Korean Galbi lettuce cups.

EXPAND The Alota Colada, best enjoyed during happy hour. Lauren Cusimano

The Drunk Munk 7133 East Stetson Drive, #1, Scottsdale



The tiki-themed Drunk Munk is found at Sixth Avenue and Stetson Drive in Old Town Scottsdale — or, more specifically, the Fifth Avenue Shopping District. Yes, the Polynesian bar and restaurant is in the old Cowboy Ciao spot and comes with a high-priced menu. Therefore, go during happy hour. It’s from 4 to 7 p.m. daily, and it’s half off appetizers, house sushi, well drinks, wine, beer, sangria, and most importantly, specialty cocktails. Drinks are called the Almond Joy, Bikini Girl, and Pele’s Eruption. And some speak to those fun mugs, in the shape of Buddhas, the lucky cat, tiki gods, and, of course, hula girls. The Alota Colada is recommended.

EXPAND The drinks are almost as pretty as the view at Gallo Blanco. Lauren Cusimano

Gallo Blanco 928 East Pierce Street



Gallo Blanco is nestled in the historic brick building that once housed American Way Market in the Garfield District and is a go-to for any meal. But the drink menu, especially during happy hour, is not to be overlooked. You’ve got to try the Gallo Margarita — a blend of blanco tequila, triple sec, and house sour. And definitely the Jamaica or the paloma — top notch stuff. And the chips and squeezy bottle salsa are some of the best in town. Gallo Blanco’s happy hour is up and running from 3 to 6 p.m. (with a $1 off beer and wine all day Tuesday) and then 9 p.m. to close with $2 off cocktails.

EXPAND Snakes & Lattes offers some scenic cocktails. Lauren Cusimano

Snakes & Lattes 20 West Sixth Street, Tempe



Sometimes, a good happy hour just helps you kill a couple hours or better connect with coworkers. Enter Snakes & Lattes in downtown Tempe. The large bar and restaurant in the Centerpoint on Mill area offers food, drinks, and quite a library of board games. Once you’ve selected your challenge of choice, go for the drink menu. Happy hour is every day from 2 to 6 p.m. It offers $3 well drinks and $2 off shareables, plus $2 off draft beer, cocktails, and Apollini wine (the same deal is on during reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. to close, Monday to Thursday).

EXPAND A recommended order is the Heat Advisory at Sidebar. Lauren Cusimano

Sidebar 1514 North Seventh Avenue



This second story cocktail lounge is a go-to for the many businesses in the area. And why not? Sidebar has great views, comfortable seating, and quite the drink menu. Signature drinks include the Cucumint Martini, the Cenphopolita, and the White Rabbit. A recommended order is the Heat Advisory — a mix of St. George green chile vodka, organic blue agave, lime juice, cucumbers, and mint. Happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and all day Sunday, everything is 20 percent off.

EXPAND Pair a Mexican Coke with anything at Taco Guild. Lauren Cusimano

Taco Guild 546 East Osborn Road



In additional to tequila, Taco Guild’s bar has dark and light rum, beers, wine — a full bar, really. And you can mix anything with Mexican Coke (which they have in bottles at $3 a pop). But the best part is the piping hot bowl of tortilla chips that come spinning out once you sit at the bar — complete with three sauces. Quick snacks perfect for happy hour include the Diablo Eggs, yucca fries, and the queso fundido, but there are also daily happy hour taco specials. Happy hour also means $2 off glasses of wine, draft beers, signature cocktails, and any of the 200 tequilas. Happy hour is all day Monday, and 3 to 6:30 p.m., then 9 to close, Tuesday through Sunday.

EXPAND A dry snack and a cold snack at Thunderbird Lounge. Lauren Cusimano

Thunderbird Lounge 710 West Montecito Avenue



The throwback Thunderbird Lounge has added some even newer happy hour specials, so come 4 p.m., you’re free to head over to the Wagon Wheel building. Post up at the colorful bar, one of three booths, the living room-style lounge area, or the spacious backyard patio. Happy hours specials include $4 wells, $1 off drafts, and $5 for Skrewball whiskey from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

EXPAND "Vignature" cocktail specials at — where else — the Vig. Charles Barth

The Vig Multiple Locations



Happy hour at The Vig runs from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays, and offers food, wine, and "Vignature" cocktail specials. Think $7 drinks like the Coug Cup — St. George citrus vodka, bols elderflower liqueur, strawberry puree and lemon, topped with sparkling wine. You might also try the Takes Two to Mango or the Vig version of the Old Fashioned. Most locations have spacious patios with lots of room for dining, sipping, socializing, and generally enjoying the Phoenix weather.