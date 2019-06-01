11 Ways to Get Your Food and Drink on This June in Greater Phoenix

June in the Valley is full of unique culinary adventures. There's everything from cooking classes to a seasonal tasting menu with dishes straight from the garden, a day celebrating all things rosé (well, a month really), a restaurant's three-year anniversary, and dinner just for the grown-ups.

You just can't go wrong this month, so usher in summer with these delicious bites, sips, and plenty of national food holidays.

June 1 to 30

Three-Year Anniversary Celebration

Stock and Stable

5540 North 7th Street



Celebrate Stock & Stable's three years in business all month long with a three-course, wine-paired dinner for $33 — plus complimentary, homemade cheesecake lollipops for dessert. Handcrafted by chef Joe Absolor, the first course is frozen grapes, honey, and pistachio with a second course of Hawaiian blue prawns paired with 2014 Scribe Chardonnay. The third course is prime New York Angus steak with 2016 Chappellet Mountain Cuvée. The surf-and-turf feast is offered nightly from 3 to 7 p.m.

EXPAND What better way to celebrate National Egg Day than with Matt's Big Breakfast's Chop & Chick? Courtesy of Matt’s Big Breakfast

June 3

National Egg Day

Multiple Locations



Who knew National Egg Day was a thing? (Well, we have to, but...) These three restaurants did and are offering some special dishes highlighting, you guessed it, eggs. At Matt's Big Breakfast locations, enjoy Food Network favorite the Chop & Chick for $11.95. It's two eggs any style served alongside an Iowa pork rib chop, toast, and choice of potato. Over at Mowry & Cotton in The Phoenician, your taste buds will be thanking you after ordering the $18 green chile pork shank — a combination of eggs, cotija cheese, radish, pico de gallo, cilantro, lime, and tortilla. Last, Social Hall is serving up the El Chapo Breakfast Burger for $14 — it's a combo of peppered bacon, garlic aioli, and a fried egg atop a beef patty.

EXPAND Chilled Armenian cucumber soup at Quiessence at The Farm. Courtesy of Quiessence at The Farm

June 4 to 27

Taste of Quiessence

Quiessence at The Farm

6106 South 32nd Street



For June, Quiessence at The Farm is bringing back its annual Taste of Quiessence. The three-course dinner has hyper-seasonal Arizona ingredients and summer harvests from the Soil & Seed Garden at The Farm. For each tasting, chef Dustin Christofolo will compose a variety of dishes including a special amuse bouche. The menu will change weekly, but think a chilled Armenian cucumber soup with garden tomatoes, cucumber ribbons, grilled melon relish, frito misto pineapple mint, and crème fraiche. There's also hand-crafted potato gnocchi with mint, leeks, Parisian carrots, oven-dried tomatoes, and zucchini. Taste is Tuesdays through Thursdays from June 4 to 27, and available to the first 12 diners each night. In order to secure a reservation, call 602-276-0601 and mention Taste of Quiessence. It's $45 per person before tax and gratuity, and there's an additional wine pairing option curated by in-house sommeliers for $20 per person.

It's rosé all day and all week at Beckett's Table June 4 to 9. Courtesy of Beckett's Table

June 8

National Rosé Day

Multiple Locations



To celebrate National Rosé Day, Tres Tempe is offering 25 percent off bottles of rosé as well as happy hour pricing on house rosé all day on June 8. Reservations can be made at 480-897-5300 or online. Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines is commemorating the holiday with a variety of rosés and tasty treats for $15 a person from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on June 8. Make a reservation by calling or texting 602-376-9021 by 5 p.m. on June 5. At Beckett's Table, you'll be tickled pink celebrating all week with rosé by the glass, bottle, or flight, June 4 to 9. And don't forget the rosé-friendly food pairing menu. At Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace all month, four carefully selected rosé wines are available by the glass or bottle for dine-in guests. Shoppers at the marketplace receive 50 percent off their purchase of a four-pack of rosé bottles — plus a free tote bag.

June 8

Summer Cooking Class

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue



Learn about the basics of brining and pickling vegetables with chef Orlando Parker at Match Restaurant & Lounge. Students will enjoy a welcome cocktail during a demonstration on turning cucumbers into pickles, pickling onions with tequila, creating sauerkraut, and pickling watermelon. The class is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and costs $50 per person. Make a reservation by calling 602-875-8080.

EXPAND Econ Terreno Wines' Mark Lyon is the special guest at ZuZu's June 10 Monday Night Chef's Table. Skyler Scott (Westroc Hospitality)

June 10

Monday Night Chef's Table

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale



ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho's Monday Night Chef's Table is back starting June 10. Chef Russell LaCasce is partnering with special guest winemaker Mark Lyon from Eco Terreno Wines to put this age-old question to the test — does California or France have the world's best wine? It's the California chardonnays versus white Burgundy wines from France, all paired with seasonal dishes like pan-seared New Bedford scallops, Dungeness crab cakes, and vanilla butter pie. Cost is $75 per person, not including tax and gratuity, and it starts at 6:30 p.m. Call 480-376-2600 for reservations.

EXPAND Southern Rail's bourbon apple cobbler with an oat gingersnap crumble. Courtesy of Southern Rail

June 10 to 14

National Bourbon Day

Multiple Locations



In honor of National Bourbon Day on June 14, Southern Rail is celebrating all week with bourbon-infused dishes like pulled pork on a low country hoe cake with bourbon-glazed peaches. For dessert, there's bacon bourbon apple cobbler with oat gingersnap crumble. Just want drinks? Bourbon flights are $23, and you get three, 1.5-ounce pours from 13 options. Think Copper City from Arizona Distilling Co., Bulleit Rye, Ancient Age, Rebel Yell, Benchmark Old No. 8, and more. Southern Rail is also hosting a three-course, Bourbon & Bitters dinner on June 12 in collaboration with AZ Bitters Lab as a part of the Arizona CoLab Dinner Series. Finally, at Trapp Haus BBQ, get $2 off any bourbon selection.

June 14

National Cheese Day Trapp Haus BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street

June 4 is National Cheese Day, and the cheesiest items on Trapp Haus BBQ's menu are all $2 off. That includes the smoked mac and cheese bowls served with your choice of brisket or pulled pork and the mac rolls — brisket folded in smoked mac and cheese and then deep fried. What a Gouda deal. It's available all day long in queso a craving hits. What, are our puns too cheesy?

EXPAND Cannoli, the most global Sicilian dessert Chris Malloy

June 16

National Cannoli Week The Sicilian Baker

15530 North Tatum Boulevard, #140

National Cannoli Day is June 16, and you don't have to fly all the way to Italy to celebrate. The Sicilian Baker is offering its one-of-a-kind cannoli bar packed with 12 varieties of ricotta creams ranging from pistachio to Funfetti. There are also several shell flavors including white chocolate, over a dozen toppings including Nutella, and four sizes of the dessert. If you're feeling extra hungry, try the legendary footlong.

Embrace the community this June at Beckett's Table. Jackie Mercandetti

June 19 and 26

Grown-Ups Table Dinner Series

Beckett's Table

3717 East Indian School Road



The seventh edition of the Grown-Ups Table Dinner Series starts on June 19 at Beckett's Table. Chef Justin Beckett invites diners to enjoy a three-course, family-style meal around the community table where you can meet old friends and make new ones while breaking out of the midweek slump. Tickets are $48 for both June 19 and June 26. Each meal will have a different theme.

June 29

Tasting Experience: Wonderful Women of Wine

Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines

1325 West University Drive, Tempe



Celebrate women and wine with this event from Tracy Dempsey Originals and ODV Wines. Women winemakers are taking center stage from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., including Noel from Quench Wines showcasing the vino from France, Austria, Arizona, and California. "Wonder Woman" Tracy Dempsey will be preparing savory snacks. It's $15 per person, and reservations are required by 5 p.m. on June 26. Call or text 602-376-9021.