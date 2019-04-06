17 Dog-Friendly Restaurants and Breweries in Metro Phoenix

Editor's note: This story was originally published on October 24, 2016. It was updated on April 6, 2019.

Years ago in 2011, dog-friendly patios got real in Maricopa County. A few rules apply, but now there are establishments all over town that are more than welcoming to the entire family — including the four-legged variety. If you’ve got a pup you’d like have by your side while wining and dining in the Valley, here are 17 restaurants in metro Phoenix where you can bring your dog.

32 Shea

10626 North 32nd Street

Known for coffee, food, and cocktails, 32 Shea is set in the massive parking lot at the northwest corner of 32nd Avenue and Shea Boulevard in north Phoenix — otherwise known as the Sheaborhood. Once a drive-thru photo mat, 32 Shea is a bright coffee shop by day and cozy dinner spot by night. This neighborhood café and full-bar lounge also features a dog-friendly patio and offers fun stuff like Yappy Hour every Saturday during certain times. The patio area is heavily shaded with tree and umbrellas, and water dishes are available for thirsty pooches.

EXPAND O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery offers a massive, dog-friendly patio in Arcadia, plus O.H.S.O. dog treats. Courtesy of O.H.S.O.

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

Multiple Locations

You can tell by the décor alone, the people at O.H.S.O. (Outrageous Home Brewers Social Outpost, in case you didn’t know) love beer and dogs. All four locations — Arcadia, Paradise Valley, Gilbert, and north Scottsdale — are dog-friendly, and welcome dogs by the dozens to their expansive patios. Humans find brunch and dinner menus, and depending on the location, close to 40 beers on tap, wine, and signature cocktails. Doggies get water dishes, house-made dog treats, and plenty of attention. Pups can hit the patio from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Old Pueblo Café & Pub

102 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park

A West Valley establishment offering a Sonoran-style Mexican food menu, Old Pueblo Café & Pub is set at the northwest corner of Old Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard in the Litchfield Park historic downtown area. Old Pueblo features a climate-controlled outdoor patio, making this the ideal dog-friendly space. And if Fido promises to not sing alone, you can enjoy country Thursdays at 8 p.m., a variety of live music on Fridays at 9 p.m., and karaoke on Saturdays, also at 9 p.m. Old Pueblo Café & Pub is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Postino offers a dog-friendly patio at all Valley locations, including Postino Annex in Tempe. Lauren Cusimano

Postino

Multiple Locations

If you’re looking for panini and bruschetta boards, brunch specials, and maybe a malbec or pale ale while you're out on the town with your pooch, then Postino is an ideal stop. It’s been doing the wine cafe thing since 2001, and each of the restaurant's six Valley locations has a roomy, dog-friendly patio with plenty of umbrellas, tables, couches, and probably some other pooches. The Postino people also offer water dishes if you ask your server. Postino locations in metro Phoenix are many, and sister restaurants like Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House also feature dog-friendly patios.

Joe's Real BBQ

301 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert

The main draw at Joe's Real BBQ in Gilbert, of course, is Joe Johnston's Texas-inspired barbecue. It's served cafeteria-style inside the historic 1929 brick building on Gilbert Road that once housed a grocery store. The restaurant's laid-back patio is a close second, though, and it's dog-friendly, too. The family-friendly space features picnic tables shaded by mature trees, and a roomy, kid-friendly lawn area with cornhole set up. There's no shortage of comfortable patio dining and pet-friendly options in Gilbert's Heritage District, but this patio remains a tried-and-true local favorite.

In Tempe, Salut Kitchen Bar offers a 1,250-square-foot outdoor patio, which is also dog-friendly. Courtesy of Salut Kitchen Bar

Salut Kitchen Bar

1435 East University Drive, Tempe

At Salut Kitchen Bar, set southwest of University and McClintock drives in Tempe, you'll get brunch, lunch, vegetarian dishes, tapas, beer, cocktails, and especially wine (we’re talking more than 100 types by the glass or bottle) in a European-inspired atmosphere. The staff say they love having the 1,250-square-foot outdoor seating area filled with dogs. Salut Kitchen Bar also offers dog adoption events every third Thursday on the dog-friendly patio. Bring the pup and enjoy daily happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and all day on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cucina Tagliani

17045 North 59th Avenue, #101, Glendale

Cucina Tagliani Italian Kitchen has been a neighborhood pasta place since 1993. If you’re looking for everything Italian short of your own nonnie in the kitchen, Cucina Tagliani delivers hand-rolled meatballs, baked ziti, clam pasta, and plenty of the reds and whites — all which can all be enjoyed on a dog-friendly patio. This being an Italian place, the patio is illuminated each night with atmospheric bistro lights, making it ideal for reverse happy hour from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Bring your furry friend to happy hour — happening daily from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. and all day on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

EXPAND Shady Park has a large, dog-friendly patio in the back, and dog-friendly seating in the front. Lauren Cusimano

Shady Park

26 East University Drive, Tempe

Set at the northeast corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive, Shady Park is a restaurant and bar known for its massive back patio where you'll often find live music, DJs, comedy, or the big game on TV. Its tree-heavy patio is also dog friendly, and if you’re walking up with the pups, you can enter through the back entry and order a drink or some ramen from Umami. The friendly staff will also probably rush over a water dish for your doggy friend. Shady Park’s sister eatery, C.A.S.A. SunBá, found just north at the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and Sixth Street, is also dog-friendly — and has some pretty imaginative burritos.

Pomelo at the Orchard

7100 North 12th Street

One of the liveliest patios in north-central Phoenix belongs to The Orchard — a two-acre food and drink compound located onsite at one of the city's first citrus farms. The groves may be gone, but owners Ken and Lucia Schnitzer have preserved many of the original homestead's signature features like the historic water tower. There are plenty of options for food and drink, including Pomelo's and Luci's at The Orchard. The pet-friendly venue is also home to Splurge, a gelato and candy shop, and the Filling Station, dispensing cocktails and beer on tap. All restaurants share a courtyard with patios and picnic tables, a splash pad for the kids, and shaded lounge areas for the pups.

Courtesy of SanTan Brewing Company

SanTan Brewing Company

8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler

Furry loved ones are more than welcome on the patio at SanTan Brewing Company, set in downtown Chandler. For dog owners, SanTan is a brew pub with craft beers and a full menu for lunch and dinner. But for pups, SanTan means a roomy patio, fresh water, and Otto’s Brew Bones — or peanut-butter-flavored dog treats made with SanTan spent beer grain. The treats are made and packaged in-house, and feature Otto from SanTan’s Oktoberfest German Style Lager. The patio welcomes pups from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

Queen Creek Olive Mill

25062 South Meridian Road, Queen Creek

Eating within sight of where your food came from is a thrill. When that food is olives (and olive oil) and the source is a fleet of olive trees extending from your patio, lunch reaches a new level. At Queen Creek Olive Mill, the menu skews Mediterranean. Outdoor dining feels especially suited to certain kinds of eating, and the light, vegetable-based offerings of Mediterranean cuisine might be just that. At Queen Creek Olive Mill, al fresco dining lives up to its storied reputation. And it's perfect for pets and little ones excited to use their outdoor voices.

EXPAND The Farm at South Mountain is dog friendly, and so are many other restaurants in the Valley. Courtesy of The Farm

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street

Found at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, The Farm at South Mountain started as a 10-acre farm with 100 pecan trees, and now features three restaurants and acts as an event space, marketplace, and wedding venue. The Farm has a restaurant for every meal, and all three are dog-friendly. Morning Glory Café hosts breakfast and features a patio brunch Tuesday through Sunday; the Farm Kitchen (the spot’s original eatery) offers a daily picnic or patio-style lunch; and dinner is served at Quiessence Tuesday to Saturday evenings. You can also walk the pup through Maya’s Garden, a working urban farm, or stroll through Maya’s Farmers Market — the whole farm is dog friendly.

The Main Ingredient Ale House & Café

2337 North Seventh Street

Pups and beer seem to pair well together in this town, and the Main Ingredient Ale House & Café is just another example of this. Found on Seventh Street between Thomas and McDowell roads, the Main Ingredient is a family-owned and operated joint in the Coronado District known for its cocktails, wines, and draft beer, an expansive collection of canned and bottled beer, and a full menu of above-pub food. There’s also a dog-friendly patio — misty during the summer and lovely during the other seasons. Being on the edge of the Coronado neighborhood, this is a great stop while walking the dog, especially for the spot's all-day happy hour every Monday.

EXPAND Behind Otro there's a pup-friendly patio. Lauren Cusimano

Otro Cafe

6035 North Seventh Street

Set along the Seventh Street dining corridor, Otro Cafe is a New American eatery with a Mexican-leaning menu. Sister restaurants with Gallo Blanco, this neighborhood restaurant has a popular brunch, pork-belly tacos that are this side of irresistible, well-made cocktails, and a dog-friendly patio out back. They've got umbrellas and fans at the ready, while the patio walls are adorned in bougainvillea and other colorful pieces of decor.

Rula Bula Irish Pub

401 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

The entrance to Rula Bula Irish Pub may be directly on Tempe’s busy Mill Avenue, but the garden patio behind the established restaurant and bar is a whole new world. Illuminated with swooping bistro lights by night, the Rula Bula patio is surrounded by stone walls and finished with ironwork and antiques — making the noise of Mill all but a faint roar even on the busiest nights. There’s a full bar outside, and full service for those hoping to order some of Rula’s well-known pub fare and libations. It’s also pet-friendly, making it a must-try for those with puppers.

The patio at Match is always dog friendly. Courtesy of Match Restaurant & Lounge

Match Restaurant & Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue

Step inside the art boutique Found:RE hotel for some avant-garde vibes, and stay for the food, cocktails, and dog-friendly patio. This property has no shortage of creativity. Match Restaurant & Lounge, Found:RE's stylish neighborhood eatery, serves modernized comfort food in a small-plate format all day. Keep it classy with charred wings in an apricot habanero sauce or go wood-grilled hamburger with white cheddar and a side of fries. Plus it's a fun place to stop by before or after a visit to Portland Parkway Park.

EXPAND Bri's dog-friendly patio is open Tuesday through Saturday evening. Courtesy of Bri

Bri

2221 North Seventh Street

This dinner-only restaurant in the Coronado neighborhood offers delectable small plates and, what's more. an incredibly quaint dog-friendly patio. The small plates at Bri include plenty of duck options (drooling duck, duck fried rice, and the duck platter), so it's recommended you call ahead to make sure it's still available. The patio consists of picnic-style booths, sunshades, heaters, and of course, swooping bistro lights. The eatery is closed Monday and Sunday, however, so plan for that evening walk ending with those honey butter chips Tuesday through Saturday.