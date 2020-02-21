3 Quick Bites of West Valley Food News

The west Valley has seen a fair amount of action lately. On the heels of last weekend’s successful Devour the World international food festival in Centennial Plaza at the Peoria City Hall Complex — which was a lovely affair — Phoenix’s west side has received a few more pieces of food world news.

Let’s break it down.

Candy company Ferrero USA is opening a new facility in Goodyear. Ferrero USA

Nutella People, Ferrero USA, Are Opening a Facility in Goodyear

Ferrero USA, Inc. has recently announced it will be sticking a brand new, 643,798-square-foot distribution center at 3600 Cotton Lane in Goodyear. And what’s Ferrero? Makers of Ferrero Rocher, those little domed gold-foiled, plus it’s the parent corporation of Nutella, Tic Tac, Butterfinger, CRUNCH, and Baby Ruth.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ferrero USA as we work together to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life in Goodyear," Goodyear mayor Georgia Lord says in a press release. "Ferrero's new location in our city helps to build a stronger community and provides job opportunities for our residents and the west Valley."

The facility will also be hiring for about 50 positions within its first year of operation — which is scheduled to begin around mid-March.

The second location of Aioli Gourmet Burgers will be in Litchfield Park. Patricia Escarcega

Award-Winning Aioli Gourmet Burgers Is Coming to Litchfield Park

Aioli Gourmet Burgers — which won top burger during Best of Phoenix 2018 and many other awards — will be opening its second location inside Fry’s Marketplace at 13730 West Camelback Road in Litchfield Park.

“Our entire team is so excited to finally be opening a second location in partnership with Fry’s Marketplace. This has been almost a year in development, and we can’t wait for the store to open for our westside fans,” Aioli Gourmet Burgers co-owner Kyle Hollenbeck says in a press release. “We hope that this will be the first of many Fry’s Marketplace locations across Arizona.”

Aioli Gourmet Burgers west will also offer takeaway sandwiches and bruschetta and burger kits. The new spot is set to open in early April 2020.

EXPAND The hot (and juicy) new Eric's Family Barbecue in Avondale. Chris Malloy

Have You Tried Eric’s Family Barbecue in Avondale Yet?



Last, but certainly the most filling, our food critic Chris Malloy recently visited the freshly opened Eric’s Family Barbecue in Avondale — and dubbed in the Little Miss BBQ of the west Valley.

“Eric’s has a heavy central Texas slant, just like Little Miss BBQ. Brisket is rubbed with salt and pepper, papered later in the cooking, and alchemized in offset smokers. White bread comes on trays. Meat comes naked. You can score beef rib on Saturdays.”

The family part of the name refers to Eric Tanori and Anna Tanori, plus Anthony Garcia and Casie Garcia — meaning this barbecue joint is a double husband-and-wife operation. All four founders grew up together in Phoenix and Glendale.

We recommend the brisket, the elote, and so much more.