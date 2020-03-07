 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

All Valley booze news you can use.EXPAND
All Valley booze news you can use.
Cider Corps

3 Sips of Greater Phoenix Booze News

Lauren Cusimano | March 7, 2020 | 7:00am
There’s a lot going on with restaurants right now — a multitude of James Beard Foundation nods, a really neat list of the top 100 restaurants in Phoenix — but that’s not to neglect the many exciting developments happening in the Valley’s drink world.

Here are three sips of booze news you can use.

Cider Corps Available in Cans for the First Time

Everyone’s favorite Mesa-based craft cidery and taproom is now canning three of its popular flavors — Sangin Sangria, Mango Foxtrot, and POG (passionfruit, orange, and guava). Cider Corps is selling the 12-ounce cans at bottle shops like Craft Beer Hop Stop, King’s Beer & Wine, and Bottleshop.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. Introduces Rattle on Red Ale

Rave on, Rattle on Red Ale. This week, Four Peaks Brewing Co. released an Arizona Diamondbacks-themed beer that supposedly pairs well with hotdogs, peanuts, and other ballpark treats. The spring training-timed beer is available now at some grocery and liquor stores, is coming to the Eighth Street location next week, and will be available at Chase Field for the 2020 home opener on March 26.

The Americano Starts Monthly Wine Dinners

Recently opened by Pomo Restaurant Group in north Scottsdale, The Americano is an upscale Italian restaurant overseen by Executive Chef Matthew Taylor and sommelier Nicholas Padua. And despite it being a new kid in the dining scene, the “contemporary Italian steakhouse” will be hosting monthly wine dinners for the next three months. The first one will be co-hosted by Stag’s Leap Winery on March 25.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

