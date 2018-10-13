3 Things You Need to Know About the Phoenix Food Scene

What a contrast. Only a couple of months ago, we learned that Scottsdale was getting Arizona's first White Castle restaurant. Now, this week, we learn the the international restaurant company Nobu will open its first restaurant in Scottsdale, too. Time and date to be announced. Which first will you try first? While you're pondering that, here are some of our top food stories of the week.

Paul also designed many of the Big Red's graphics. Chris Malloy

An Arizona Hot Sauce Line Is Turning Heads Nationally

A Phoenix hot sauce maker — Big Red’s Hot Sauce — earned the top spot in the overall hot sauce category at this year's California Hot Sauce Expo. Big Red’s hot sauces range from mango-mustard to smoky bacon jalapeño, from mild to molten. Paul and Tasia Ford, the husband-and-wife team behind Big Red’s, have crafted “Arizona-style” hot sauces for seven years. Paul is the sauce maestro. In a few of his, he uses superhots — a category of pepper that starts with ghost and includes everything hotter (scorpion, Moruga scorpion, Carolina Reaper, Trinidad 7-Pot, etc.). Given the blazing heat of these esoteric nightshades, flavor beyond painful heat would seem impossible. “We didn’t get into the hot sauce industry because we wanted to set people ablaze,” says Tasia. “We got into it because we wanted something flavorful that would be a nice addition to whatever you’re eating.”