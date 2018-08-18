5 Great Mexican Breakfasts in Phoenix

Phoenix isn't exactly a fruit and yogurt town. Among the many great kinds of hearty breakfasts people eat here, nothing stands out quite like a Mexican breakfast. Of course, there is a ton of variation here. Mexican breakfast could just as easily mean pan dulce and coffee as it could menudo. Here, we celebrate five places that serve a great Mexican breakfast. Each place is a little different, and all will get your day started right.

Chilaquiles rojo, with eggs over easy from Comedor Guadalajara. Chris Malloy

Comedor Guadalajara

1830 South Central Avenue

Mexican breakfast in Phoenix reaches one of its heights with Comedor. You could eat here for five days in a row and still have dishes you would want to try. The food at Comedor has a warm, homestyle essence. You can get eggs with shrimp, red or green chile, two kinds of steak, ham, bacon, chorizo, and lots more. You can get eggs with red chile and nopalitos. You can get huevos rancheros and breakfast enchiladas, breakfast chicharrones, and breakfast chimichangas. Chilaquiles come smothered. The tortillas retain their crisp even though they're sopping with deep velvety sauce the color of kidney beans. Hunks of tripe bob in menudo, which you can get in a small size. The menudo is simple, light and deep at once, and comforting. It has the kind of rich hot flavors that can make your morning.

Huevos rancheros with green salsa. Chris Malloy

Irma's Kitchen

906 North 15th Avenue

You can get a sizable Mexican breakfast at Irma's for a reasonable price. Things start with chips and salsa. They progress to the main event: chilaquiles, breakfast burros, huevos rancheros, taquitos with eggs, and so on. The menu isn't as comprehensive as at other spots that offer Mexican breakfast. Menudo is offered daily. The red version at Irma's isn't all that hot. Spiked with raw onions, cilantro, and lemon juice, the soup's thinly spread tripe honeycombs, and hominy bring you to life. The soup has mellow flavors and a thin, restorative broth that, together with steaming tortillas, will launch you into your day feeling good. Many of the hearty breakfast platters come with a hearty, silky mudslide of beans, a sidekick just as good as the feature.