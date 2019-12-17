6 Hanukkah Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

There are several places in the Valley celebrating Hanukkah, which begins in the evening on Sunday, December 22, and ends on Monday, December 30. Known as the Festival of Lights, this eight-day celebration often includes traditional foods like latkes, jelly-filled doughnuts, and matzo ball soup.

Here are six metro Phoenix spots offering Hanukkah dining deals in the Valley.

Biltmore Fashion Park 2502 East Camelback Road



On Sunday, December 22, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Biltmore Fashion Park is celebrating Hanukkah on the central lawn. Enjoy jelly doughnuts, latkes, popcorn, and hot cocoa. Crafts and a menorah lighting are also part of the celebration. All ages are welcome and the event is free.

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery Multiple Locations



From Friday, December 20, through Wednesday, January 1, all locations of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, & Bakery will celebrate Chrismukkah. The dine-in menu includes challah knots, chicken matzo ball soup, and mushroom barley soup to start, and entrees like buttermilk fried chicken breast, turkey breast, and filet of salmon with dill butter. Choose from sides like mashed potatoes, potato pancakes, or homestyle green beans. The cost is $22.99 for adults and $10.49 for kids 10 and under.

EXPAND Celebrate Hanukkah at Crescent Ballroom this year. Charles Barth

Crescent Ballroom 308 North Second Avenue



At 5 p.m. on Monday, December 23, Crescent Ballroom is celebrating Hanukkah with latke specials, homemade jelly doughnuts, and Brooklyn beer on tap. The food will be accompanied by a menorah-lighting ceremony. Free to the public and all ages are welcome.

Goldman's Deli 6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale



Goldman's Deli has authentic Jewish eats to usher in Hanukkah. Holiday favorites include "baseball-sized" matzo ball soup, brisket sandwiches, gefilte fish, pastrami, and chopped chicken liver. Take-out party trays are available to order by calling 480-367-9477.

Miracle Mile Deli 4433 North 16th Street



From Sunday, December 22 to Monday, December 30, Miracle Mile Deli is offering a Hanukkah special of brisket, latkes, and matzo ball soup cup. This meal is available for dine-in or to go. Cost is $14 and Miracle Mile Deli is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scott's Generations 742 East Glendale Avenue, #142



For the last 30 years, Scott's Generations has served the Valley with traditional Jewish fare. During Hanukkah, order an antipasto dish, a smoked fish fiesta platter, roasted chicken, or a chopped liver mold. Catering is available every day of the week and orders can be placed by calling 602-277-5662.