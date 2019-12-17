 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Miracle Mile Deli offers a Hanukkah special of brisket, latkes, and a cup of matzo ball soup.EXPAND
Miracle Mile Deli offers a Hanukkah special of brisket, latkes, and a cup of matzo ball soup.
Miracle Mile Deli

6 Hanukkah Dining Deals in Greater Phoenix

Rudri Patel | December 17, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

There are several places in the Valley celebrating Hanukkah, which begins in the evening on Sunday, December 22, and ends on Monday, December 30. Known as the Festival of Lights, this eight-day celebration often includes traditional foods like latkes, jelly-filled doughnuts, and matzo ball soup.

Here are six metro Phoenix spots offering Hanukkah dining deals in the Valley.

Biltmore Fashion Park

2502 East Camelback Road


On Sunday, December 22, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Biltmore Fashion Park is celebrating Hanukkah on the central lawn. Enjoy jelly doughnuts, latkes, popcorn, and hot cocoa. Crafts and a menorah lighting are also part of the celebration. All ages are welcome and the event is free.

Related Stories

Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery

Multiple Locations


From Friday, December 20, through Wednesday, January 1, all locations of Chompie's Restaurant, Deli, & Bakery will celebrate Chrismukkah. The dine-in menu includes challah knots, chicken matzo ball soup, and mushroom barley soup to start, and entrees like buttermilk fried chicken breast, turkey breast, and filet of salmon with dill butter. Choose from sides like mashed potatoes, potato pancakes, or homestyle green beans. The cost is $22.99 for adults and $10.49 for kids 10 and under.

Celebrate Hanukkah at Crescent Ballroom this year.EXPAND
Celebrate Hanukkah at Crescent Ballroom this year.
Charles Barth

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue


At 5 p.m. on Monday, December 23, Crescent Ballroom is celebrating Hanukkah with latke specials, homemade jelly doughnuts, and Brooklyn beer on tap. The food will be accompanied by a menorah-lighting ceremony. Free to the public and all ages are welcome.

Goldman's Deli

6929 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale


Goldman's Deli has authentic Jewish eats to usher in Hanukkah. Holiday favorites include "baseball-sized" matzo ball soup, brisket sandwiches, gefilte fish, pastrami, and chopped chicken liver. Take-out party trays are available to order by calling 480-367-9477.

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 North 16th Street


From Sunday, December 22 to Monday, December 30, Miracle Mile Deli is offering a Hanukkah special of brisket, latkes, and matzo ball soup cup. This meal is available for dine-in or to go. Cost is $14 and Miracle Mile Deli is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Scott's Generations

742 East Glendale Avenue, #142


For the last 30 years, Scott's Generations has served the Valley with traditional Jewish fare. During Hanukkah, order an antipasto dish, a smoked fish fiesta platter, roasted chicken, or a chopped liver mold. Catering is available every day of the week and orders can be placed by calling 602-277-5662. 

 
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >