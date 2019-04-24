 


    Herban Planet
4
Imagine all the cheeseburgers and cold beers in this crowd.EXPAND
Imagine all the cheeseburgers and cold beers in this crowd.
Courtesy of the Arizona Coyotes

What the Puck Is a Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Zone?

Lauren Cusimano | April 24, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Attention, you lunatics who are super into the Arizona Coyotes. We commend you. Thank you for supporting this rough-and-tumble team, this rough-and-tumble sport, and for this, the Phoenix food world has rewarded you. The Coyotes and a local restaurant chain are teaming up to create a new package deal — the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Zone.

What does this mean?

This week, Arizona Coyotes and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers introduced a new lower-level ticket package for the 2019-2020 hockey season called the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Zone.

For $57 a game, the package promises a night to remember — a lower-level ticket in sections 117, 118, or 119 and food and drink from Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers. Get your choice of a burger, chicken sandwich, vegan burger, or hot dog, accompanied by chips and a beer, soda, or water.

To get more specific, you can bring back to your seat the All American Cheeseburger or the 1,000 Island Burger, the vegan- or vegetarian-friendly Impossible Burger, a grilled chicken sandwich, or the quarter-pound grilled hot dog. That also includes a bag of chips, and ether a 16-ounce draft Dos Equis or Coors Light, a 20-ounce soft drink, or a 20-ounce water bottle.

We tell you this now so you may think about it on your way to Gila River Arena for the start of the 2019-20 season, which will be in October. So yeah, you have plenty of time to get excited.

“We are on a never-ending mission to enhance our game experience and provide our great fans with the best value possible,” Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen said in a press release. “To that end, we are thrilled to partner with Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers on a fantastic deal for our fans looking to secure lower level seats for our upcoming season.”

For more information, visit the Arizona Coyotes website or call 480-563-PUCK.

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food editor. She is a journalist based in Tempe with more than 10 years of experience writing and editing. She enjoys eating wings, riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about Seinfeld, and falling asleep while reading.

