Cheer on the Diamondbacks with watch parties and dining deals in Phoenix

Going to the games, however, has proven difficult as tickets quickly skyrocketed and then sold out. Luckily for Valley fans, local restaurants and bars are ready to help you celebrate with dining discounts, deals and food-filled events. Here are seven to check out.
Restaurant and bar watch parties
Skysill Rooftop
Oct. 27
11 E. Seventh Street, TempeWatch game one of the World Series with a gorgeous backdrop at Skysill Rooftop Lounge. Located high above the city, the open-air bar sits on atop the Westin Tempe hotel. Don your baseball gear and take the elevator to the top floor starting at 5 p.m. There will be a curated food menu plus drink specials that "are sure to be a home run," according to the bar's social media.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
Oct. 27 and 28
Multiple LocationsThere are multiple locations of Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers around the Valley and they are all hosting watch parties for the Diamondbacks games. But the most baseball-centric location is the restaurant and bar that is actually inside Chase Field. On the evenings of the two away games, the Diamondbacks won't be at the stadium, but you could be. Pick a booth or grab a seat at the bar to take in the game on any number of the multitudes of screens at this sports bar with the actual field in the background.
The Mexicano
Game days
4801 E. Cactus RoadPut a Southwest spin on your game day celebrations with a watch party at The Mexicano. Join the fun on the patio with $5 margaritas that will be even further discounted to $2 during the seventh-inning stretch. Not a margarita fan? Try the special Snake Venom shot or the Arizona Sunrise cocktail while you cheer on Arizona's team in the World Series.
Dining deals and discounts for Diamondbacks fans
Streets of New York
Game Days
Multiple Locations Make your game day gathering into a pizza party with Streets of New York. The pizzeria is celebrating with two deals. With promo code DBACKSPIZZA, customers can receive $5 off their order of $25 or more. And the restaurant is also offering a special combo of 24 wings and a large cheese pizza for $35. The deals are valid every game day.
VooDoo Doughnut
Game Days
1324 S. Rural Road, TempeThe most famous doughnut chain from Portland, Oregon is getting in the Arizona spirit at its new Tempe location. For the world series, VooDoo Doughnut will switch out typical rainbow sprinkles for red, black and white on their festive treats dubbed Snake Cakes. On game days, the specialty doughnuts will be just 25 cents each.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Game Days
5200 E. Camelback Road For an elevated spin on watching baseball, head to the Royal Palms Resort and Spa. Starting on Friday, the resort's bar Mix Up will serve specials while streaming the World Series games. Enjoy a Triple Play cocktail made with mezcal, prickly pear, blood orange juice, lime and agave or a $7 craft beer. Nosh on a bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog and Frites Street fries as you cheer on the team. The deals will also be available at the resort's restaurant T. Cook's.
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Road
Through Oct. 31Eat Up Drive In has a very baseball-centric deal through the end of the month. The drive-thru restaurant partnered with rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll, who wears No. 7, for a combo meal including a double cheeseburger, side of fries, chocolate chip cookie and a choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade for $7.77. Each meal also comes with a baseball card.