 Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall 2024 dates | Phoenix New Times
Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

The Arizona Restaurant Association expects around 200 Phoenix eateries to participate in the fall event.
August 13, 2024
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is one of the nearly 200 restaurants that will participate in Arizona Restaurant Week this fall.
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is one of the nearly 200 restaurants that will participate in Arizona Restaurant Week this fall.

Arizona Restaurant Week happens twice a year, and the fall version is just around the corner. The Arizona Restaurant Association, which hosts the event, announced that it will run from Sept. 20 through 29.

“The support of our members and participating ARW restaurants is exemplary of the popularity and success of this incredible longtime event,” Steve Chucri, the association's president and CEO said in a news release. “Season after season, we look forward to presenting this event with more restaurants, more deals and more fantastic ways to enjoy top-notch dining experiences.”

So far this year, 160 restaurants have signed up to participate and the ARA expects around 200 will be on board come September.

During the 10-day event, restaurants around the Valley offer special three-course menus that show off the kitchen's best dishes or new creations made just for Restaurant Week. The meals are set at $33, $44 or $55 per person or, in some cases, per couple. Drink pairings are often available for an extra price.

Here's a sneak peek of restaurants participating this fall. A full and updated list will be published to the event's website on Sept. 1.

Blue Agave Mexica Cantina
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Buck & Rider
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Fire at Will
Hand Cut Chophouse
Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn
Lou’s Bar & Grill at Papago Golf Club
Nook Kitchen
Pasta Brioni
Pa’La Downtown
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
Tash at Talking Stick Resort Hotel
The Mission – Kierland
Wally’s American Gastropub
Zinburger
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
