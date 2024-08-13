Arizona Restaurant Week announces fall dates

Arizona Restaurant Week happens twice a year, and the fall version is just around the corner. The Arizona Restaurant Association, which hosts the event, announced that it will run from Sept. 20 through 29.
“The support of our members and participating ARW restaurants is exemplary of the popularity and success of this incredible longtime event,” Steve Chucri, the association's president and CEO said in a news release. “Season after season, we look forward to presenting this event with more restaurants, more deals and more fantastic ways to enjoy top-notch dining experiences.”
So far this year, 160 restaurants have signed up to participate and the ARA expects around 200 will be on board come September.
During the 10-day event, restaurants around the Valley offer special three-course menus that show off the kitchen's best dishes or new creations made just for Restaurant Week. The meals are set at $33, $44 or $55 per person or, in some cases, per couple. Drink pairings are often available for an extra price.
Here's a sneak peek of restaurants participating this fall. A full and updated list will be published to the event's website on Sept. 1.
Blue Agave Mexica Cantina
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Buck & Rider
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Fire at Will
Hand Cut Chophouse
Lon’s at the Hermosa Inn
Lou’s Bar & Grill at Papago Golf Club
Nook Kitchen
Pasta Brioni
Pa’La Downtown
Rusconi’s American Kitchen
Tash at Talking Stick Resort Hotel
The Mission – Kierland
Wally’s American Gastropub
Zinburger