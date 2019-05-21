Save the Date: The Arizona Taco Festival Is Moving to WestWorld

The 10th annual Arizona Taco Festival will be at WestWorld.

The 10th annual Arizona Taco Festival is moving to Scottsdale’s WestWorld on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13. Roughly 60 taco teams from around the country will compete for more than $10,000 in prize money, with about 35,000 people expected to be served more than 100,000 tacos.

This will be the event’s first year at WestWorld. In recent years, it was held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

“For years, we’ve watched [the Arizona Taco Festival] grow into a world-class event," Brian Dygert, WestWorld general manager, says in a press release. And where better for this massive taco event to be held, he says, than in the same venue as Barrett-Jackson and the Arabian Horse Show.

The 2019 Arizona Taco Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days. The attractions will include $3 tacos, a hot sauce expo, cooking demonstrations, a tequila expo, lucha libre wrestling, a hot chili pepper contest, a Day of the Dead wedding, and live music.

Tickets and more information will be available soon.

In the meantime, stay tuned to the Arizona Taco Festival’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.