Here’s Where You Can Get a Baby Yoda Cocktail in Phoenix

Just in case Baby Yoda hasn’t permeated your life enough lately, there’s now a cocktail inspired by the breakout character from the Star Wars streaming show The Mandalorian. And it's being served at a popular downtown Phoenix bar.

Earlier this week, the drinkmeisters at Stardust Pinbar began serving a themed alcoholic concoction that’s small, green, and adorable, just like Baby Yoda (or “The Child,” as it's officially known on the show).

Served in a coupe glass, the cocktail is essentially a melon margarita made with a mix of tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, and melon liqueur. It's $10.

You'll be on the disco dance floor at Stardust Pinbar after a couple of Baby Yodas. Benjamin Leatherman

Two lime wedges are perched on either side of the glass to create ears and a pair of maraschino cherries are dunked in the drink for its eyes. A paper napkin is wrapped around the stem of the glass to re-create the character’s little brown tunic.

Stardust bartender Jack Stevenson started serving the drink, which is on the secret menu at the pinball lounge and will be available for a limited time only.

According to Stardust’s staff, Stevenson didn’t invent the Baby Yoda cocktail but instead adapted it from a similar-looking drink being served at the Laka Lono Rum Club, a tiki bar in Omaha, Nebraska.

This version, which is called a “BB Yoda,” is made with baijiu, Midori, pineapple juice, lime juice, and coconut cream. Laka Lono first posted pictures of the drink on its Instagram account on December 15, and it's already gone viral on Reddit and other sites.

Again, Stardust’s Baby Yoda cocktail will be available for a limited time only. Have one before heading out to a nearby theater to check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this weekend. Or use it to help calm your jittery nerves after watching that nail-biter cliffhanger ending to the latest chapter of The Mandalorian.