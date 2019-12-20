 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
That's not bone broth.
That's not bone broth.
Jack Stevenson

Here’s Where You Can Get a Baby Yoda Cocktail in Phoenix

Benjamin Leatherman | December 20, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Just in case Baby Yoda hasn’t permeated your life enough lately, there’s now a cocktail inspired by the breakout character from the Star Wars streaming show The Mandalorian. And it's being served at a popular downtown Phoenix bar.

Earlier this week, the drinkmeisters at Stardust Pinbar began serving a themed alcoholic concoction that’s small, green, and adorable, just like Baby Yoda (or “The Child,” as it's officially known on the show).

Served in a coupe glass, the cocktail is essentially a melon margarita made with a mix of tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, and melon liqueur. It's $10.

Related Stories

Two lime wedges are perched on either side of the glass to create ears and a pair of maraschino cherries are dunked in the drink for its eyes. A paper napkin is wrapped around the stem of the glass to re-create the character’s little brown tunic.

Stardust bartender Jack Stevenson started serving the drink, which is on the secret menu at the pinball lounge and will be available for a limited time only.

According to Stardust’s staff, Stevenson didn’t invent the Baby Yoda cocktail but instead adapted it from a similar-looking drink being served at the Laka Lono Rum Club, a tiki bar in Omaha, Nebraska.

This version, which is called a “BB Yoda,” is made with baijiu, Midori, pineapple juice, lime juice, and coconut cream. Laka Lono first posted pictures of the drink on its Instagram account on December 15, and it's already gone viral on Reddit and other sites.

Again, Stardust’s Baby Yoda cocktail will be available for a limited time only. Have one before heading out to a nearby theater to check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this weekend. Or use it to help calm your jittery nerves after watching that nail-biter cliffhanger ending to the latest chapter of The Mandalorian.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >